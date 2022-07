SEATTLE - Two prominent sheriffs in Washington blame state lawmakers for the increase in crime and the dwindling number of police officers to handle it. Last week, the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released its annual report on crime in 2021. It showed more than a 12% increase in violent crime accompanied by a 4.4% decrease in the number officers statewide in 2021 compared to the year before.

