There is a little over a month between now and the first football game of the 2022 season, and the University of Northern Colorado squad feels more prepared this time around. UNC coach Ed McCaffrey was hired at the end of 2019 and coached part of 2020, but the team wasn’t on the sidelines until last fall. Even then, coaches and players were regularly out due to COVID. Now, with the vaccine and lower risk of COVID, things feel like they’re supposed to.

GREELEY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO