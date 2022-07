A Princeton woman was taken to a local hospital Monday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 69. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 81-mile marker of I-69 in response to a single-vehicle accident around 11:48 a.m. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Rebecca Merrick of Princeton was headed north on I-69 when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons while exiting the interstate.

PRINCETON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO