ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A top Tesla executive reportedly faces scrutiny over the purchase of materials he said were for a special project — and its potential ties to Elon Musk are being investigated

By Grace Kay,Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFM1S_0goAhHSz00

PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • A Tesla executive is facing scrutiny after requesting the purchase of a special kind of glass, Bloomberg reported.
  • The materials were flagged to an internal audit team that's investigating whether they could be for Elon Musk's personal use, according to the report.
  • The executive, Omead Afshar, has led Tesla's Texas gigafactory, former employees told Insider.

Omead Afshar, the executive in charge of Tesla's Texas factory, is being investigated by the company over the planned purchase of construction materials that were flagged as items that may have been obtained for Elon Musk's personal use, Bloomberg first reported on Thursday , citing people familiar with the matter.

The publication reported that several Tesla employees have already been terminated as a result of the investigation, which included a special kind of glass that has been difficult to secure due to the supply-chain crisis. Afshar is also likely to leave the company as a result of the internal investigation, several sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

The Tesla executive requested the purchase order and informed workers it was for a special project, multiple sources told Bloomberg.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Insider reached out to Afshar through LinkedIn but did not immediately receive a response.

It can be illegal to use company funds for personal expenses — especially when dealing with a publicly traded company. If a public company were found to have used company funds for an executive's personal use it could lead to an IRS investigation, as well as lawsuits from shareholders.

Afshar has worked at Tesla for nearly five years in the office of the CEO, according to his LinkedIn page. The executive's job description on LinkedIn is simply an emoji in a cowboy hat. Two former employees told Insider that Afshar led Tesla's Texas gigafactory and often acted as Musk's "direct report."

"You didn't do anything without getting approval from him," Julian Cantu, a former Workplace Operations Lead at Tesla told Insider.

On Wednesday, Afshar tweeted that he was "Super proud of the Fremont production team" after the company produced its 2 millionth car from its Fremont Factory.

Do you work at Tesla or have a Tesla tip? Reach out to ihamilton@insider.com from a non-work email.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly wanted to entrust his fortune to a 34-year-old former pro gambler who dropped out of college to smoke weed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk wanted to entrust charitable distribution of his fortune to a 30-something former pro gambler with no experience in philanthropy, according to a winding narrative published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Page Six

Who is Shivon Zilis? Meet reported mother of Elon Musk’s secret twins

Shivon Zilis has reportedly made Elon Musk a dad of 10. The Tesla co-founder welcomed secret twin babies with Zilis, one of his top executives at Neuralink, in November 2021, according to Insider. In April of the following year, the parents requested the infants’ monikers be changed to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” according to court documents obtained by the website. The request was reportedly granted the following month. Musk, 51, notably welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Lawsuits#Linkedin#Patrick Pleul Pool Afp#Getty Images
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Tesla
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

555K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy