The University of Utah says it will pay alumni $5,000 per semester to rent any extra rooms to students as the waiting list for campus housing tops 3,500
- The University of Utah says it will ask alumni to rent rooms in their homes to current students for $5,000 per semester.
- The university hopes the "Home Away from Home" program will help with its "unprecedented" housing shortage.
- This is one of many fixes schools across the US are trying out to help solve student housing crises.
Comments / 2