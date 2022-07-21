Every NFL draft pick from Georgia under Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart’s first season as the head football coach at Georgia wasn’t earth-shattering, as the Bulldogs went 8-5 after back-to-back 10-win seasons under Mark Richt. They went 4-4 in conference play, and finished third in the SEC East.

The following offseason, the Bulldogs had just one player selected across all seven rounds of the 2017 NFL draft, fifth-round wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Since then, Smart has not only turned the Bulldogs into a legitimate powerhouse program and national champion, but he’s also been recruiting and developing loads of top prospects for the next level.

In the wake of his new 10-year contract extension, here’s a look at every draft pick to come out of Athens under Smart’s watch:

WR Isaiah McKenzie

2017

5th Round

No. 172 overall

LB Roquan Smith

2018

1st Round

No. 8 overall

OT Isaiah Wynn

2018

1st Round

No. 23 overall

RB Sony Michel

2018

1st Round

No. 31 overall

RB Nick Chubb

2018

2nd Round

No. 35 overall

OLB Lorenzo Carter

2018

3rd Round

No. 66 overall

WR Javon Wims

2018

7th Round

No. 224 overall

CB Deandre Baker

2019

1st Round

No. 30 overall

WR Mecole Hardman

2019

2nd Round

No. 56 overall

WR Riley Ridley

2019

4th Round

No. 126 overall

OLB D'Andre Walker

2019

5th Round

No. 168 overall

OL Lamont Gaillard

2019

6th Round

No. 179 overall

TE Isaac Nauta

2019

7th Round

No. 224 overall

WR Terry Godwin III

2019

7th Round

No. 237 overall

OT Andrew Thomas

2020

1st Round

No. 4 overall

OT Isaiah Wilson

2020

1st Round

No. 29 overall

RB D'Andre Swift

2020

2nd Round

No. 35 overall

OL Solomon Kindley

2020

4th Round

No. 111 overall

QB Jake Fromm

2020

5th Round

No. 167 overall

TE Charlie Woerner

2020

6th Round

No. 190 overall

LB Tae Crowder

2020

7th Round

No. 255 overall

CB Eric Stokes

2021

1st Round

No. 29 overall

CB Tyson Campbell

2021

2nd Round

No. 33 overall

OLB Azeez Ojulari

2021

2nd Round

No. 50 overall

LB Monty Rice

2021

3rd Round

No. 92 overall

OL Ben Cleveland

2021

3rd Round

No. 94 overall

TE Tre' McKitty

2021

3rd Round

No. 97 overall

S Richard LeCounte

2021

5th Round

No. 169 overall

OL Trey Hill

2021

6th Round

No. 190 overall

DB Mark Webb

2021

7th Round

No. 241 overall

OLB Travon Walker

2022

1st Round

No. 1 overall

DL Jordan Davis

2022

1st Round

No. 13 overall

LB Quay Walker

2022

1st Round

No. 22 overall

DL Devonte Wyatt

2022

1st Round

No. 28 overall

S Lewis Cine

2022

1st Round

No. 32 overall

WR George Pickens

2022

2nd Round

No. 52 overall

RB James Cook

2022

2nd Round

No. 63 overall

LB Nakobe Dean

2022

3rd Round

No. 83 overall

LB Channing Tindall

2022

3rd Round

No. 102 overall

RB Zamir White

2022

4th Round

No. 122 overall

P Jake Camarda

2022

4th Round

No. 133 overall

OL Justin Shaffer

2022

6th Round

No. 190 overall

CB Derion Kendrick

2022

6th Round

No. 212 overall

TE John Fitzpatrick

2022

6th Round

No. 213 overall