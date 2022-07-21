ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every NFL draft pick from Georgia under Kirby Smart

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
Kirby Smart’s first season as the head football coach at Georgia wasn’t earth-shattering, as the Bulldogs went 8-5 after back-to-back 10-win seasons under Mark Richt. They went 4-4 in conference play, and finished third in the SEC East.

The following offseason, the Bulldogs had just one player selected across all seven rounds of the 2017 NFL draft, fifth-round wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Since then, Smart has not only turned the Bulldogs into a legitimate powerhouse program and national champion, but he’s also been recruiting and developing loads of top prospects for the next level.

In the wake of his new 10-year contract extension, here’s a look at every draft pick to come out of Athens under Smart’s watch:

WR Isaiah McKenzie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEQVo_0goAfNGP00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2017

5th Round

No. 172 overall

LB Roquan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5wem_0goAfNGP00
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

2018

1st Round

No. 8 overall

OT Isaiah Wynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgvH4_0goAfNGP00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2018

1st Round

No. 23 overall

RB Sony Michel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRIsy_0goAfNGP00
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2018

1st Round

No. 31 overall

RB Nick Chubb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frVZP_0goAfNGP00
(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

2018

2nd Round

No. 35 overall

OLB Lorenzo Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFQj4_0goAfNGP00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2018

3rd Round

No. 66 overall

WR Javon Wims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbHAT_0goAfNGP00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

2018

7th Round

No. 224 overall

CB Deandre Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz5YY_0goAfNGP00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2019

1st Round

No. 30 overall

WR Mecole Hardman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTTyM_0goAfNGP00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

2019

2nd Round

No. 56 overall

WR Riley Ridley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbRXI_0goAfNGP00
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

2019

4th Round

No. 126 overall

OLB D'Andre Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5VxH_0goAfNGP00
Syndication: Nashville

2019

5th Round

No. 168 overall

OL Lamont Gaillard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200Gup_0goAfNGP00
Syndication: Arizona Republic

2019

6th Round

No. 179 overall

TE Isaac Nauta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBiHq_0goAfNGP00
Syndication: PackersNews

2019

7th Round

No. 224 overall

WR Terry Godwin III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtEyp_0goAfNGP00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2019

7th Round

No. 237 overall

OT Andrew Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ST4uN_0goAfNGP00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2020

1st Round

No. 4 overall

OT Isaiah Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgTEj_0goAfNGP00
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

2020

1st Round

No. 29 overall

RB D'Andre Swift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbNsK_0goAfNGP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2020

2nd Round

No. 35 overall

OL Solomon Kindley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGHDa_0goAfNGP00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

2020

4th Round

No. 111 overall

QB Jake Fromm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf5If_0goAfNGP00
Syndication: The Record

2020

5th Round

No. 167 overall

TE Charlie Woerner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qne8e_0goAfNGP00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

2020

6th Round

No. 190 overall

LB Tae Crowder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3yiw_0goAfNGP00
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

2020

7th Round

No. 255 overall

CB Eric Stokes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJYwJ_0goAfNGP00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021

1st Round

No. 29 overall

CB Tyson Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxDgv_0goAfNGP00
Syndication: Florida Times-Union

2021

2nd Round

No. 33 overall

OLB Azeez Ojulari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iaei9_0goAfNGP00
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2021

2nd Round

No. 50 overall

LB Monty Rice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBln0_0goAfNGP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2021

3rd Round

No. 92 overall

OL Ben Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbDPc_0goAfNGP00
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

2021

3rd Round

No. 94 overall

TE Tre' McKitty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MumL2_0goAfNGP00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2021

3rd Round

No. 97 overall

S Richard LeCounte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgHDo_0goAfNGP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2021

5th Round

No. 169 overall

OL Trey Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2vA4_0goAfNGP00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021

6th Round

No. 190 overall

DB Mark Webb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQAU2_0goAfNGP00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2021

7th Round

No. 241 overall

OLB Travon Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOa3p_0goAfNGP00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2022

1st Round

No. 1 overall

DL Jordan Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJlhy_0goAfNGP00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2022

1st Round

No. 13 overall

LB Quay Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZlYC_0goAfNGP00
Syndication: Journal Sentinel

2022

1st Round

No. 22 overall

DL Devonte Wyatt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKXEl_0goAfNGP00
Syndication: Journal Sentinel

2022

1st Round

No. 28 overall

S Lewis Cine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8BmS_0goAfNGP00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2022

1st Round

No. 32 overall

WR George Pickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zz00B_0goAfNGP00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2022

2nd Round

No. 52 overall

RB James Cook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuF1W_0goAfNGP00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2022

2nd Round

No. 63 overall

LB Nakobe Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vC7fm_0goAfNGP00
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2022

3rd Round

No. 83 overall

LB Channing Tindall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrk5A_0goAfNGP00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2022

3rd Round

No. 102 overall

RB Zamir White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0bfJ_0goAfNGP00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2022

4th Round

No. 122 overall

P Jake Camarda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePnkt_0goAfNGP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022

4th Round

No. 133 overall

OL Justin Shaffer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbSTK_0goAfNGP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022

6th Round

No. 190 overall

CB Derion Kendrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvO9k_0goAfNGP00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022

6th Round

No. 212 overall

TE John Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z55ni_0goAfNGP00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022

6th Round

No. 213 overall

