Missoula, MT

Locally-produced movie featuring Missoula looking for local talent

By Jill Valley
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - A locally-produced movie about Missoula's evolution after the apocalypse is looking for some local talent — and that could be you!

Producers are currently seeking actors for speaking, background, and stand-in roles in a 99 Productions and Treasure State Studios film “Cuisine De La Pocalypse”. It's a story about New Missoula, ten years after the world as we know it ends.

That sounds pretty heavy: but this is a comedy where one man's culinary dreams just might save the world. It's taken years to get to this point in the movie's production, but writer and director Kyle Weingart tells MTN News they've got something special for the big screen.

"We've been working on the idea for about five years. It's changed so much. It started just as a teenie short film — it actually started as a newscast thing at first. But the actors; we workshopped it for five years," Weingart explained.

"We've filmed multiple different versions of it and this is finally the one. We have an investor and the whole community behind us. We're filming up in Hamilton but the whole community is; 'oh, you're making a movie and you're not one of these big guys?' 'Well here, let me help you out.' So, we're getting a lot of community support so it's really cool," he concluded.

Auditions for the movie are this Saturday, July 23 at Treasure State Studios in Missoula. More information can be found here.

KPAX

Person pulled from the Clark Fork River in Missoula

MISSOULA - A person was pulled from Clark Fork River and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon. The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called to a report of a person who was in the water and not breathing near the Van Buren Street footbridge at 2:45 p.m. MFD Battalion...
MISSOULA, MT
