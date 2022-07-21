Former NBCUniversal Exec Jacob Selzer Joins Digital Brand Almost Friday Media As Head Of Sports

Click here to read the full article.

Jacob Selzer , who previously worked at NBCUniversal, has joined rising digital brand Almost Friday Media as its first head of sports.

Selzer will oversee the company’s sports content, events, and partnerships.

He joins from Wave Sports and Entertainment, where he helped establish the company’s original programming efforts. He previously spent three years as a senior manager of development in NBCU’s news and sports division, working on events such as the Olympics, World Cup, and Premier League. He also previously worked in ICM’s unscripted divison.

He will work closely with Almost Friday Media’s President and COO Andrew Kenward, CEO Jack Barrett and Chief Creative Officer Max Barrett.

The media company runs Friday Beers , a media platform, production company, and lifestyle brand with its own set of characters that it calls the Friday Beers Cinematic Universe. It was created in November 2019 by the Barrett brothers, starting as a viral Instagram feed with reach now in merchandising, branded content, podcasts, music, live events and film and TV projects.

Its idea is to create a world of comedy that makes self-deprecating, laugh-out-loud party humor cool again.

Friday Beers is represented by WME and Mosiac.