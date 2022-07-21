You Can Stay Inside A Real Missile-Silo-Turned-Airbnb In Roswell & It's 186 Ft. Under Ground

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

During the Cold War, the United States commissioned a number of utterly massive underground silos that would house Atlas missiles ready to be shot off and obliterate parts of the Earth in a matter of seconds.

The projectiles no longer exist as they have since been deactivated, and what stands today at these sites are the bones of these huge facilities. Surprisingly, some people have purchased them and turned them into livable spaces.

For $346 a night, there is an authentic underground missile bunker in Roswell, NM that you can rent via Airbnb called the True Cold War Relic Atlas F Missile Silo / Bunker.

The whole thing is 186 feet below the ground and has been completely refurbished into a home. However, it still has many of the elements you'd expect to see from this time period like winding sets of staircases painted an old ruddy red color, and empty tunnels that look pretty liminal.

It all leads to the "launch control center" where the actual apartment stay is.

In the living area, there are two single beds along with a couple of air mattresses, though the listing says it only fits two people.

There is also a fully equipped kitchen decorated with all sorts of memorabilia of the site.

Previous guests say the host Gary is very knowledgeable about his property, which creates a pretty immersive experience.

He is apparently a distinguished speaker who gives talks around America about these missile sites. He actually includes a tour in the cost of the stay, so you, too, can enjoy his missile silo wisdom.

