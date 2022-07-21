Police Investigate Accident Involving Mini-Bike in Erie

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a buffalo was fatally shot in Crawford County. The owner made the discovery July 15 when he went to feed his buffaloes around 6:30 a.m. at his Mickle Hollow Rd. address in Bloomfield Township. He told troopers one of his...
City of Titusville Police have expanded their search for surveillance video in their investigation into about a dozen arson incidents, according to a Facebook post. They are asking anyone with surveillance video from outside a residence or building between E. Mount Vernon St. and E. Spring St. and N. Brown St. and N. Franklin St. to contact the department.
JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving while impaired by drugs an infant in her car. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow was pulled over last Friday on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott for an “equipment violation.”. After speaking...
Two men were arrested after allegedly fighting multiple children at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds Sunday night. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland and 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Both men were taken into...
Several local fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire on Sunday, July 24, in Girard. The fire reportedly started at about 8 p.m. at a residence in the 8,500 block of Franklin Center Road in Girard. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the back of the house. Fire […]
DUNKIRK – Two men are behind bars following a fight at the Chautauqua County Fair. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with Dunkirk Police responded to the County Fairgrounds over the weekend for a reported fight. Following an investigation, deputies alleged that 22-year-old Hunter Evans,...
Pennsylvania State Police have halted the organized, large-scale search for a missing endangered person in Crawford County, according to a news release Sunday. All current leads in the search for Candice Caffas were exhausted Saturday, troopers said. State Police said they plan to take appropriate action if any new credible...
CHAUTAUQUA – A 41-year-old man is facing felony driving while ability impaired by drugs charges following an injury crash involving an Amish Buggy in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Friday afternoon crash on Thayer Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Upon arrival patrol...
Fire crews from both Erie County and Warren County worked to battle a fully involved barn fire in Columbus Township. It was a two-alarm fire and was reported Sunday evening at 900 Sample Flatts Road. They called to the scene around 6 pm and remained until 8 going into 9...
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were reportedly taken to an Erie, Pa. hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in the Town of Chautauqua around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The vehicle, driven by Adam West of Portland, N.Y., was reportedly traveling north on Thayer Road […]
SHERIDAN – A viral post showing over a dozen dogs tied out in sweltering heat in northern Chautauqua County is causing concern for animal lovers. This, as instances of animal abuse continue to make headlines in Western New York. Last week in Jamestown, police investigated two alleged acts of...
A Jamestown woman is facing a felony charge after she was allegedly found to be operating her vehicle while impaired by drugs and had an infant child in her vehicle. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow for an equipment violation Friday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. Further investigation led to charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child less than 16 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree, broken windshield, unregistered vehicle, improper plates and operating without insurance. Bartlow was processed and later held at the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment. She will appear in Ellicott Court to answer the charges.
JAMESTOWN – Two people are facing charges connected to a burglary on Jamestown’s westside. City of Jamestown Police responded to a burglary in progress involving a handgun last Thursday just before 6 p.m. A short distance away from the scene, officers located one suspect, later identified as Dakota...
An Erie teenager has been sentenced in connection with two crimes that took place five months apart. Seventeen-year-old Jerico Beason, who was 16 at the time, is receiving a combined sentence of six to 12 years in prison. Beason is receiving five to 10 years for being convicted as the gunman in a shooting that […]
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County. A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few […]
A Bemus Point man is facing an assault charge stemming from an altercation that occurred early Saturday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the Town of Ellery shortly after 5:45 AM and arrested 69-year-old Harold Trowbridge after an investigation. Trowbridge was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
A multi-residential home was damaged by fire in Erie overnight. The first call came in from an upstairs resident just after midnight for a fire in the 300 block of West 3rd Street. According to reports from the scene, the fire began in the kitchen in a first floor apartment. Once on the scene, fire […]
Part of Route 6N in Conneaut Township, Erie County, will be closed next month for bridge replacement work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday. The road will be closed to through traffic from Cherry Hill Rd. to Route 226 starting Aug. 1. The closure is needed for installation...
Downed trees on utility wires have closed several roads in northwestern Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Route 666 is closed from the intersection with German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County to the intersection with Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County. Hemlock Road (Route...
