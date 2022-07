The Gainesville man who lost an eye from a K-9 attack was released from the Alachua County jail on parole after he appeared virtually in court Tuesday. Terrell Bradley was mauled by a Gainesville Police Department K-9 July 10, when police apprehended him for an alleged traffic violation. He lost an eye as a result of the incident, which sparked outrage and protest. Per the conditions of his release, he must cover the costs of the electronic monitoring with GPS, not consume alcohol or illegal drugs and not possess weapons or firearms.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO