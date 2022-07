COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday. Police had very few details available last time 11 News checked in. First responders received a call just after 11:30 a.m. for what was originally believed to be a single-vehicle crash near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. The area is just west of I-25. Officers at the scene updated 11 News stating they believe it may have been a hit-and-run crash. Last time this article was updated, the suspect vehicle was only identified as a white SUV.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO