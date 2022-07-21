ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marburg virus outbreak in Ghana: What to know about this Ebola-like disease

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West African country of Ghana recently announced its first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD). MVD, caused by the Marburg virus—often referred to as Ebola’s deadly cousin— currently has no cure and an average fatality rate of 50%. Scientists are currently working on treatment options...

#Disease Outbreaks#Ebola#West African#Mvd#The Ghana Health Services#Ashanti
