ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Most Romantic Resorts

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKmLR_0goAXI3m00
Photo: Getty Images

Looking to get away for the weekend with your significant other? Look no further than the most romantic resort for couples in the entire state . California is full of romantic destinations, but few things compare to all inclusive drinks at a spa with your plus one at one of the most beautiful resorts in the Golden State .

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover , a few of the most romantic resorts in all of California include the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in San Luis Obispo, the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, and the Auberge de Soleil in Napa Valley.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about these romantic destinations :

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort:

"California’s central coast often gets overshadowed by Northern California and Southern California destinations. But the San Luis Obispo area is an amazing couples’ destination. Here you’ll find lots of arts and culture performances, great hikes, and hot springs at the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort."

Omni La Costa Resort:

"This resort is near San Diego and has eight pools, an award-winning spa, and is in close distance to beaches and popular tourist attractions. There are over 600 luxury rooms and suites at this large resort, as well as 17 tennis courts and two championship golf courses that were designed by PGA legends."

Auberge de Soleil:

"Napa Valley is always one of the most popular destinations in California for couples, and a top couples’ resort here is Auberge du Soleil. Here you’ll find 50 guest rooms and suites on 33 acres of oak and olive tree-lined acres and enjoy a sophisticated and elegant stay with your partner."

For more information visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best Beach Bars

Sometimes, a refreshing beverage during a long day at the beach is all you need. There are many bars located just off of the sand that provide that, and so much more! Lining the California coast, these bars are rated as some of the best beach bars in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best 'Unknown' Places To Visit

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best Wine Tours

The California countryside is home to vast lands lined with grapevines that blur into the distance behind glasses filled with newly discovered blends that are perfected at vineyards across the state. One of the best ways to truly experience these locations is through a guided tour. Tours allow visitors to really dive into the history of an area as well as the wine making process. It also makes traveling with a group a lot easier.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Resorts#Spa#Golf Course#Tennis#La Costa#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Trips To Discover#Omni La Costa Resort#The Auberge De Soleil#Pga
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher attacked by rare monk seal in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii - A California teacher is recovering in Hawaii after being attacked by a monk seal. The terrifying encounter happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Kaimana beach in Honolulu. Video shows a mom and pup seal approach and attack the woman as she swam in clear, shallow water. The...
HONOLULU, HI
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Burgers In Orange County In 2022

Whenever you bring up ‘best burger’ in a conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few burger places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best burgers. Here are the 8 best burger places that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Morning quake in Baja California felt in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 was recorded early Monday in Baja California that was felt in parts of San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake struck just after 4:20 a.m. about five miles west-northwest of El Sauzal, north of Ensenada,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in California?

SAN DIEGO — It’s a scenario commonly experienced on roadways: a driver from behind gets too close to one’s bumper, potentially resulting in feelings of anger or nervousness. Those emotions could prompt the driver to try to get the trailing driver to slow down by pumping the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Make Date Night Magical Again

The pandemic put a crimp in many fun activities, including one looked forward to by many couples… date night. However, date night is back and now is the time to add some magic to the routine. Falling into the “date night rut’ of visiting the same restaurant or bar...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheAlmanac

Still have questions about California's composting law? Here's what you need to know.

Counties, cities are required to tell the state how much organic waste they're generating by Aug. 1. On an early February morning, the sun rises as a huge trailer filled with food scraps, soiled paper and yard trimmings is hoisted to a near vertical position at Recology's Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis in San Joaquin County. Immediately, 25 tons of organic waste tumbles out. It'll soon get sorted by machinery and workers to remove any inorganic materials from the mix. Then starts the two-month-long decomposition process before it becomes compost. About 1,500 tons of organic waste are delivered to the facility every day, including what's generated by Mountain View's commercial businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Johnny Cash's Hillside Home in Ventura Is on the Market for $1.8 Million

Down a straight and narrow highway in the hills of Southern California lies the home of "The Man in Black" himself, Johnny Cash. Cash, one of the best-known country music singers of the 20th century, was also known for his loner, outlaw image -- so it's no surprise that when he built a home in California, he built it in a quiet area of the hills between Ventura and Ojai at 8736 Nye Road.
VENTURA, CA
KHYL V101.1

California Man Ticketed After Curb Repainted While Car Was Parked

A man from San Francisco is fighting a parking ticket after an unexpected incident that occurred in the neighborhood that he had been parking in for 25 years. According to ABC7, the curb that he was parked by was repainted while he was parked. When he initially parked, he was within legal limits of the red line. When he returned to his car to find the ticket, he noticed that the red line had since been repainted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
3K+
Followers
944
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy