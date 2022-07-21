ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma’s sole tribal-owned TV station celebrates 10 years

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

CONCHO, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s sole tribally-owned and operated television station is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Cheyenne and Arapaho Television’s 10-year anniversary is this month, and is celebrating with a 30-minute program on its history, which is in development, and a commemorative T-shirt.

“Ten years may sound like a long time, but really when you talk about Tribal media, Tribal television, that’s still a new thing in Indian Country,” said CATV Senior Content Producer Darren Brown. “And I find that very exciting because there are other Tribes across the country who are doing this as well.”

The U.S. Department of Commerce Public Telecommunications Facilities program provided the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes a $750,000 grant in 2010 for a low-power educational TV station, according to CATV personnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xoprn_0goAWnh200
The CATV crew. Image provided by Darren Brown of CATV.

CATV went on air in July 2012 and has since produced hundreds of hours of Native-based programming, including “Indian Road,” “Making Regalia, and the children’s show “Frybread Flats.” “Red Talk,” a Zoom-based live interview show, is in development.

The station is also affiliated with First Nations Experience (FNX), a San Bernardino, Calif., PBS station that airs exclusively Native American and World Indigenous content.

CATV is among a handful of Native American TV stations in the United States.

“Our mission is to preserve and promote the history, language, and culture of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes by providing programming that informs, educates, inspires, and promotes their mental and physical well-being,” CATV personnel said.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concho, OK
City
Cheyenne, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
News On 6

Ukrainian Refugees Arrive In Oklahoma

Two Ukrainian families arrived in Oklahoma to begin new lives. Dozens of people greeted them Wednesday at the Tulsa International Airport, welcoming them to Oklahoma. One of the new arrivals expressed his excitement after entering the terminal, "I'm very excited and feeling good," he said. "Amazing, it's crazy, I can't believe it's happened."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Stations#Television Station#Arapaho Television#Catv#Arapaho Tribes#Pbs#World Indigenous#Native American Tv
Cadrene Heslop

Oklahoma Misused Over $650,000 of Grant Money

Federal auditors assessed the spending of Oklahoma. The professionals discovered state officials used the monies for unintended purposes. In some cases, the money got spent without any set eligibility requirements. The auditors said a portion of the COVID relief funds bought television sets, phones, and furniture. (source). But reports said other monies got mismanaged as well. This discovery includes millions from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund Grant. (source)
OKLAHOMA STATE
okwnews.com

AERO, Oklahoma Businesses, Seek Law Change Allowing Choice and Competition in Electricity Market

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma (AERO) has announced that it will advocate for reforms during the 2023 legislative session that would restructure Oklahoma’s electricity market to allow for choice and competition. If successful, the effort would end the monopoly status of Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OG&E), Public Service Co. of Oklahoma (PSO) and Liberty Utilities as brokers of electricity for commercial and industrial consumers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Burn Bans In Effect For 35 Counties In Oklahoma

Burn bans are in effect for 35 counties across Oklahoma on Monday morning. Wagoner County and Cherokee County were the latest to enact restrictions on Thursday and Friday. Burn bans are effective for up to two weeks until county commissioners decide to extend or get rid of the ban.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Flashpoint team talks turnpike expansion, federal funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Flashpoint team dives into a recent report that claims that millions of dollars in federal funds were mishandled by the state of Oklahoma. Also, the team talks about the controversy surrounding a proposed turnpike expansion.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KFOR

Oklahoma 1 of 9 states seeing gas prices below $4 per gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Gas prices across the country continue to fall for the sixth week in a row. As of Monday, prices have even fallen below $4 per gallon in nine states. GasBuddy data show the national average is down 56.7 cents from June. However, prices are still more than a dollar per gallon higher than the same time in 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

Oklahoma Civil War Sites: The First Battle of Cabin Creek

Eric Standridge is a freelance writer with an interest in history. His main focus is writing about Oklahoma. The First Battle at Cabin Creek was nothing more than a small skirmish in the grand scheme of the American Civil War, but even this short battle led the way for Union control over Arkansas and Indian Territory.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms possible for parts of Oklahoma

Storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening in parts of Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the rain will be a little random – not everyone will see rain – and southeast Oklahoma has a risk for severe storms. He said microbursts are possible, but the risk for storms is low.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy