ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Michelle Obama’s new book ‘The Light We Carry’ set to be released in fall

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGteL_0goAWPSU00

Michelle Obama will be releasing a new book in the fall called “The Light We Carry.”

The former first lady will be releasing her second book in the fall, according to The Associated Press.

“These past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to stay centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. And that process led me to writing my new book—”The Light We Carry” —coming out on November 15,” Michelle Obama said on Twitter.

The book will be available in 14 languages and in 27 countries with more rights deals expected, according to the AP.

According to her website, the book will be filled with new stories and reflections on “change, challenge and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us.” She will talk about her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and first lady and everything she has learned along the way.

Her first book, “Becoming,” came out in 2018 and sold over 17 million copies around the world. It surpassed the sales of any previous first lady or modern president such as her husband, former President Barack Obama, according to the AP.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what. We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry,” Michelle Obama said on her website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
960 The Ref

Joni Mitchell, 78, graces stage after nearly 2 decades away

NEWPORT, RI — (AP) — Surprise! Joni Mitchell is back onstage. The folk legend performed her first full-length concert on Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, The Boston Globe reported. Mitchell has contended with health complications since suffering an aneurysm in 2015, and her last full show was in late 2002, according to reports.
NEWPORT, RI
960 The Ref

Biden 'feeling better every day' as he recovers from COVID

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he's "feeling better every day" as he recovers from his coronavirus infection, and the White House planned a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants. After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

Diana Kennedy, food writer devoted to Mexico, dies at 99

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Diana Kennedy, a tart-tongued British food writer devoted to Mexican cuisine, died Sunday. She was 99. Kennedy spent much of her life learning and preserving the traditional cooking and ingredients of her adopted home, a mission that even in her 80s had her driving hundreds of miles across her adopted country in a rattling truck as she searched remote villages for elusive recipes.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
71K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy