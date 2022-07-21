Video surveillance of Young Dolph mural being vandalized in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday morning a man was assaulted on White Station Road before his vehicle was taken from him, according to Memphis Police. This victim sustained no injuries, but two male suspects fled the scene northbound in the Honda Pilot they took from the victim, police said. Officers responded to this call at 2 a.m. and this incident remains an ongoing investigation.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO