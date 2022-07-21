ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Video surveillance of Young Dolph mural being vandalized in South Memphis

localmemphis.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC24 obtained video surveillance from the...

www.localmemphis.com

WREG

Man charged with robbing East Memphis hotel guests while they slept

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was arrested July 12 for a theft at the Four Points by Sheraton located on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis. Tommie Anderson, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property $2,500-$5,000. At 1:30 a.m. July 10, police say the victim and his family woke up in their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street near the Evergreen Historic District. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they received a call about the shooting at 10:28 p.m. Sunday night. When FOX13′s crew arrived, Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Midtown shooting on Hawthorne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect tonight after a shooting in the Evergreen neighborhood of Midtown left a man dead. People who live along this road really have been left shaken…those we talked to believe this was a home invasion. A calm, quiet afternoon off Hawthorne Street. This comes after violence rocked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man in critical condition and suspect flees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after being shot at 4138 Wilmette Ave. around 9 p.m. Sunday night, July 24. Memphis Police Department said the male suspect fled the scene. According to MPD, no arrest have been made at this time. Anyone who has any...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death, left near cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was gunned down near the Airport area and left near a church cemetery on Friday. The woman’s body was found behind a church along Oakville Street, off Lamar Avenue, laying just a few feet from the church’s cemetery. The victim has not been identified by police. A man who lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Young Dolph
localmemphis.com

Memphis police looking for deadly hit and run suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer Avenue near Graham Street is where a fatal hit and run took place, according to Memphis Police. Victim James R. Jones was struck while crossing the street and did not survive, police said. Police said they are looking for a Dark Green Acura with a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Caught on camera: a rookie MPD officer helps with rescue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has obtained body camera footage capturing a rescue from a burning car that crashed into an East Memphis restaurant. Several 911 calls came in on April 4, 2021, just before 10:30 p.m., telling dispatchers that a speeding car drove into the side of the Olive Garden at 5679 Poplar Ave. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim is in the hospital after shots were fired on Lamar Avenue Monday morning. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Memphis Fire Department says the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not confirmed their condition. The exact location of the shooing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom caught son on camera taking AC unit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing his mother’s air conditioning unit and other items from her home on a 100-degree day. It happened Sunday in the 4300 block of Elliston Road. The victim told police she came home and discovered her AC unit worth around...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man indicted for the murder of his landlord

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man from Whitehaven was indicted for murder after his landlord was trying to evict him from the property. Robert Collins III was indicted for first-degree murder and convicted felon with a firearm, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says. On Nov 16, 2021, Collins fired multiple...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a dead-on-arrival call in the 1100 block of Pearson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and was later pronounced dead. The cause...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

East Memphis carjacking takes place Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday morning a man was assaulted on White Station Road before his vehicle was taken from him, according to Memphis Police. This victim sustained no injuries, but two male suspects fled the scene northbound in the Honda Pilot they took from the victim, police said. Officers responded to this call at 2 a.m. and this incident remains an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

65-year-old man indicted for death of a woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for murder after an argument outside the victim’s home. On July 25, 2022, Perry Patrick was indicted for first-degree murder, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says. The incident occurred on Frederick’s Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov 13, 2021....
MEMPHIS, TN

