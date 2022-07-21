Video surveillance of Young Dolph mural being vandalized in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was arrested July 12 for a theft at the Four Points by Sheraton located on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis. Tommie Anderson, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property $2,500-$5,000. At 1:30 a.m. July 10, police say the victim and his family woke up in their […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street near the Evergreen Historic District. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they received a call about the shooting at 10:28 p.m. Sunday night. When FOX13′s crew arrived, Memphis...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night near the Vollintine-Evergreen area. Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Hawthorne Street, near Tutwiler and not far from Snowden School. They found one man shot and killed at the scene. Investigators...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect tonight after a shooting in the Evergreen neighborhood of Midtown left a man dead. People who live along this road really have been left shaken…those we talked to believe this was a home invasion. A calm, quiet afternoon off Hawthorne Street. This comes after violence rocked […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after being shot at 4138 Wilmette Ave. around 9 p.m. Sunday night, July 24. Memphis Police Department said the male suspect fled the scene. According to MPD, no arrest have been made at this time. Anyone who has any...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was gunned down near the Airport area and left near a church cemetery on Friday. The woman’s body was found behind a church along Oakville Street, off Lamar Avenue, laying just a few feet from the church’s cemetery. The victim has not been identified by police. A man who lives […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer Avenue near Graham Street is where a fatal hit and run took place, according to Memphis Police. Victim James R. Jones was struck while crossing the street and did not survive, police said. Police said they are looking for a Dark Green Acura with a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has obtained body camera footage capturing a rescue from a burning car that crashed into an East Memphis restaurant. Several 911 calls came in on April 4, 2021, just before 10:30 p.m., telling dispatchers that a speeding car drove into the side of the Olive Garden at 5679 Poplar Ave. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim is in the hospital after shots were fired on Lamar Avenue Monday morning. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Memphis Fire Department says the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not confirmed their condition. The exact location of the shooing...
Memphis, TN – A mural honoring the late Young Dolph was recently vandalized with paint, according to FOX13 Memphis. Surveillance footage shows two people defacing the mural — located at a shopping center in South Memphis off Norris Road — in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 21).
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former member of the Memphis Police Department was put behind bars in Mexico, according to his current employer, the Metro-Nashville Police Department. Lemandries Hawes was taken into custody at the Cancun, Mexico airport on July 9 for having a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage, Metro-Nashville Police said.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing his mother’s air conditioning unit and other items from her home on a 100-degree day. It happened Sunday in the 4300 block of Elliston Road. The victim told police she came home and discovered her AC unit worth around...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning near Parkway Commons. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle around 8:30 a.m. That’s near South Parkway East and South Willett Street. The man died at the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man from Whitehaven was indicted for murder after his landlord was trying to evict him from the property. Robert Collins III was indicted for first-degree murder and convicted felon with a firearm, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says. On Nov 16, 2021, Collins fired multiple...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a dead-on-arrival call in the 1100 block of Pearson Road. When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and was later pronounced dead. The cause...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday morning a man was assaulted on White Station Road before his vehicle was taken from him, according to Memphis Police. This victim sustained no injuries, but two male suspects fled the scene northbound in the Honda Pilot they took from the victim, police said. Officers responded to this call at 2 a.m. and this incident remains an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas family remains desperate for answers after their loved one, Kenyatae Chism, was killed on Christmas Day. Although one person has been charged in the crime, police are still looking for another suspect. Chism’s sister said her brother was sitting on his mother’s porch when someone walked up and shot him. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for murder after an argument outside the victim’s home. On July 25, 2022, Perry Patrick was indicted for first-degree murder, District Attorney General Amy Weirich says. The incident occurred on Frederick’s Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov 13, 2021....
Comments / 0