Man falls through medical office ceiling, arrested for burglary

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago
GLENDALE (CNS) - A man was arrested for burglary after his description

matched that of a suspect seen on surveillance footage during a break-in at a Glendale medical office, police announced today.

The break-in occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of

W. Colorado Street, Glendale police said.

An online search found that there are a couple of dental offices in

that area.

Surveillance footage showed a male suspect fall through the ceiling,

walk through the office and exit through a back door, police said. Officers

searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the person.

On Tuesday, Ian Higdem, 35, showed up at the location and yelled at staff.

Police said Higdem, whose city of residence was not provided, was arrested for disturbing the peace.

After reviewing the surveillance video, police determined that Higdem

matched the burglar description and modified the arrest allegations

accordingly.

