New Yorkers beat the heat at Coney Island

City residents in the are fleeing a hot spell in favor of pools, beaches and forests. Cooling centers, ice cream shops among New York’s …. Author Ty Allan Jackson answers kids’ questions on …. Man crossing Bronx street is run over, robbed: NYPD. NYPD: Man arrested after firing...
The 20th running of the New York City triathlon has been cut in half due to extreme heat. Man arrested after firing toy ‘bead blaster’ gun …. New York City rescue groups waiving pet adoption …. ‘Winnie The Pooh: The Musical’ ends off-Broadway …. Hottest weekend of...
The extended heat wave came to a close as a cold front arrived, bringing severe thunderstorms and flooding downpours. There was some street flooding in College Point and reports of large hail in Long Island as the storms crossed through. The storms have since moved out to sea and skies...
"Winnie The Pooh: The Musical" ends its off-Broadway run on Sunday. ‘Winnie The Pooh: The Musical’ ends off-Broadway …. Pet owners and their pups enjoy puppy brunch in NYC. NYC needs more urgency dealing with monkeypox outbreak. One more day of scorching heat before relief sets …. De Blasio...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s never too early to teach children valuable lessons about financial literacy. Author Ty Allan Jackson, creator of the “Danny Dollar” character, joined New York Living on Monday to answer kids’ questions about money and saving. “Everyone knows [at] 5-, 6-,...
After the boy went under, a good Samaritan, Anthony Torres, dove into the pool, pulled the child to the surface, and assisted with CPR until he got more assistance, according to eyewitnesses. That help, they said, didn't come nearly fast enough.
Comments / 0