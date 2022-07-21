ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Two People Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs in Suspected Murder-Suicide

nbcpalmsprings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Two people found dead today in a Desert Hot. Springs apartment was apparently the result of a murder-suicide. Officers responded to the...

nbcpalmsprings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#City News Service#Cns
Fox News

Highland Park shooting attack: There is 'something very troubling' about suspect's parents, Ted Williams says

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy