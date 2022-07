A lucky Lexington Park woman who began playing Pick 5 a few months ago used some very special numbers to pave the way to an amazing $25,000 payday. The St. Mary’s County resident enjoys the Pick 3/4/5 games and always plays them for four days in a row. Last week, she did just that at Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park and placed a Pick 5 50-cent straight bet with the numbers 21570. She then went on about her day and didn’t check her tickets until the next morning, when she was getting ready for work.

3 DAYS AGO