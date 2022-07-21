ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CVS seeks verification on drugs with possible abortion use

By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTQsB_0goAQZV000
FILE – A CVS Health product is displayed at a store in North Andover, Mass., Monday, May 3, 2021. CVS Health is asking pharmacists in some states to verify… Read More

CVS Health is asking pharmacists in some states to verify that a few of the prescriptions they provide will not be used end a pregnancy.

A spokesman said Thursday that the drugstore chain recently started doing this for methotrexate and misoprostol, two drugs used in medication abortions but also to treat other conditions.

Spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the policy started the first week in July in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The drugstore chain’s request comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

DeAngelis said state laws that restrict the dispensing of medications used for abortions have forced the company to start the validations. He noted that some of the laws come with criminal penalties.

The drugstore chain, which is based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is asking care providers to help by including their diagnosis on the prescriptions.

DeAngelis said CVS Health will still fill prescriptions for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies, which grow outside the womb and are not viable.

“We will continue to focus on delivering care to our patients while complying with state laws and federal guidance that continues to evolve,” DeAngelis said in an email.

The Supreme Court decision has put pharmacies in the middle of an intense national debate. Earlier this month, the Biden administration warned pharmacies not to discriminate against women over the prescriptions they seek.

The administration noted that examples of discrimination could include a pharmacy that refuses to fill a prescription of misoprostol prescribed to help deal with a severe stomach ulcer.

Methotrexate also is used to treat several types of cancers as well as rheumatoid arthritis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

10 arrested, 15 kilos of fentanyl seized in bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Arkansas Health
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Drugs#Abortion Clinic#Cvs Health#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POPSUGAR

"Viably Fertile" Patients Are Denied Essential Medicine Because of Roe v. Wade

In the weeks that have followed Roe v. Wade being overturned, people are already experiencing the negative effects — and not just people who need reproductive healthcare. Recently, for example, people with certain autoimmune conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus have been coming forward to say that their access to crucial medication has been restricted as a direct result of the overturn of Roe. Would you assume rheumatoid arthritis is connected to reproductive rights? Probably not. But according to people who have rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, the issue lies in a prescription medication they take to manage their condition: methotrexate. The drug maybe, possibly, potentially, could be used to end ectopic pregnancies, and because of this, some people who need it and are "viably fertile" (meaning, theoretically capable of becoming pregnancy) are reporting that their doctors are refusing to continue prescribing it to them, for fear that doing so could leave them open to legal repercussions. Many patients have gone online to say they fail to understand how it's considered "pro-life" for their rheumatologists to deny them this health-saving drug.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
Scrubs Magazine

#BoycottWalgreens Trends Online After Employee Refused to Sell Birth Control

One of the largest and most popular pharmacy chains in the country is going viral for all the wrong reasons after an employee reportedly refused to sell condoms to a customer because of their religious beliefs. The internet is now full of stories from customers that say they experienced something similar while shopping at the pharmacy outlet. Some say they were denied Plan B and birth control, while others say the company is using their personal information against them. Another customer said they received a container of baby formula after the pregnancy test they bought at the store came back positive.
BUSINESS
Insider

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows online as more customers report being denied birth control and other contraceptives

Online boycott of Walgreens emerges after employees refused to sell contraceptives. Walgreens defended its employees and policy, stating that an employee can invoke on moral objections. The movement to boycott Walgreens is growing with 2.9 million views under the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens on Tiktok. A movement to boycott Walgreens is bubbling...
HAYWARD, WI
BBC

Could US abortion receive a longer sentence than rape?

The debate over abortion rights in the United States has been accompanied by widespread misinformation about health concerns and legal rights. We've looked at some of the most controversial issues and the facts behind them. Claims over abortion safety. The American Center for Law and Justice, a Christian legal advice...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy