Yankees know importance of holding off Astros for top spot in American League

By Writers
 4 days ago
The Yankees have the best record in baseball, and have widely been considered the best team in the league for much of the season, but the Astros are creeping in after a walk-off win in Houston in game one of Thursday’s doubleheader.

The loss brought Houston to within three games in the loss column of tying the Yanks atop the American League, a spot the Bombers have claimed for much of the 2022 season, and hope to keep until October.

“I don’t jump to my phone to look them up, no, but you obviously know who’s close and what’s at stake throughout the year,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “You definitely check it.

“Home field advantage is definitely important, so we have to make sure we get that.”

The Yanks will also possibly have to hold off the Astros come playoff time, a team they have been eliminated by in the postseason three times since 2015, twice in the ALCS. Many consider taking down Houston to be the true test for these Yankees, but once Thursday’s doubleheader is over, they won’t be worrying about facing them until that becomes a reality.

“We’ll definitely have to get through them as well as other great teams to get to where we want,” Stanton said. “Every game is important…we’ll roll out of here and then we won’t worry about them until we get to them.

“It’s definitely important. It’s definitely news to watch us play each other, but at the end of the day, we have to stay ahead of them for home field. Every game is important. There’s obviously a little more spice on these ones.”

