Lawton, OK

Western Oklahoma Workshop held at Lawton Farmers Market

By Cade Taylor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Local Agriculture Collaborative hosted their first Western Oklahoma Workshop at the Lawton Farmers Market, offering many different informational programs. Residents who attended the event...

CCMH to start AUA program

Student volunteers at Comanche County Memorial Hospital this summer got to see an area of the hospital many people haven’t seen before. Friends and family are together, celebrating the 4th of July, and local EMTs hope they don’t have to crash the party due to somebody getting hurt.
Nacho Mama’s Food Truck Gets New Permanent Home

Food Trucks are so incredibly popular now. I'm not sure when I had my first experience with food trucks as a dining option, but I'm convinced that there is definitely a place for them in my meal options. My friend Phyllis who lives in Vernon, Texas has invited me several times to the Food Truck Competition that they have every year in Vernon. Who even knew that was a thing?
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates National Day of the Cowboy

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrated National Day of the Cowboy on Saturday by teaching the community about pioneer heritage. CTHC Board Member Larry Benson said Oklahoma is known for cowboy culture. “It’s a way of life for a lot of people even today,” Benson said. “This...
Pregnancy Resource Center to Hold Volunteer Training

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are many organizations that require volunteers in order to run efficiently and better serve the community. Lawton’s Pregnancy Resource Center is one of those organizations. 7News spoke with LaRae Taylor, the Executive Director of the Pregnancy Resource Center, about their need for volunteers, the...
Covid-19 cases spike in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department collects positive covid-19 test numbers every 7 days from labs, urgent care, hospitals, and doctors’ offices to keep the community updated. And this week southwest Oklahoma is in the red. Brandie Combs, the regional director of Oklahoma State Department of...
C.E. Benson softball tournament fundraises for children with cancer in SWOK

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Rockin T’s Cure for Kids hosted their 11th annual C.E. Benson softball tournament in Temple Saturday. The event raises money for kids in southwest Oklahoma suffering from cancer or other serious illnesses. The C.E. Benson softball tournament is about much more than softball, according to...
Comanche Nation works with Disney on “Prey”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Disney’s latest movie “Prey” is premiering this weekend in Lawton. Members of the Comanche Nation here in southwest Oklahoma helped bring it to life. It’s the latest film in the long-running, sci-fi “Predator” series. The Comanche Nation’s Director of Language...
Comanche Nation Casino and Lawton Indian Hospital to host COVID vaccine clinic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Wednesday, Comanche Nation Casino will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, as cases numbers continue to rise across the area. Staff from the Lawton Indian Hospital will be located in the administration building during the clinic to offer all Comanche Nation Entertainment staff and guests, 12 and older, a free COVID-19 vaccine.
Deer crashes into LATS bus window

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a close call for a LATS bus driver when a deer came crashing through the front windshield. Buses have hit deer before but they’ve never had one smash through the window. It was a typical start to the morning for LATS bus driver...
Comanche County placed under burn ban

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County has once again been placed under a burn ban, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals. The decision was made by county commissioners at a meeting on Monday, and will last for the next two weeks. During the burn ban, Comanche County...
Take a Terrifying Road Trip On This Oklahoma Haunted Highway!

Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
Lawton Police Department hosts Junior Citizens Police Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department kicked off its Junior Citizens Police Academy on Monday. The week-long event aims to give kids an overview of the Police Department and what it does for the community. They held orientation Monday, but organizers have several hands-on activities planned throughout the...
Film made in SWOK premieres at the VASKA

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A short film made here in southwest Oklahoma premiered at the Vaska theatre in Lawton Monday night, bringing out movie buffs. Brandon Jones, of Fletcher, directed the film “Deadwood”, about a group of children who are turned into zombies. 13-year-old Barren Hunter plays a...
WFPD working major wreck on Lloyd Ruby Overpass

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and first responders are investigating and cleaning up a wreck on Lloyd Ruby Overpass. The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. past the 6th Street exit in the northbound lanes. The onramp at 8th Street was closed as police worked the scene. The freeway was not closed, but […]
17-year-old drowns at Lake Murray

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an Oklahoma teenager drowned while swimming at Lake Murray. Around 5:30 p.m. on July 24, emergency crews were called to Buzzards Roost in Lake Murray following a possible drowning. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy from Ringling was attempting to swim...
Mountain Lion Or Bobcat? A Lawton Biologist Has The Answer

If you're not up with the story, there were a few photos posted on a few of the Lawton community's Facebook pages that have started an epic debate. Here's the original sourced Facebook post... Crazy, right? As you and I talked about, it is crazy to think such a magnificent...
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime weather through next few days with cold front arriving later this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mild and clear start to this Monday with some muggy conditions expected through much of the day. High temperatures will again be reflective of the middle of summer, though thankfully not as brutal as last week, only topping out at around 105°. With what moisture will be present across Texoma today, heat index values will reach between 107-110° as heat advisories are in place for eastern and southern counties. Continue to practice heat safety, drink lots of water, and take breaks when needed in order to beat the heat and the sun. Some clouds could build in across the area this afternoon, though sky coverage won’t be much more than partly cloudy. Low rain chances will be possible across portions of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas later today, with better potential in southeastern counties, though don’t expect much more than a couple brief and light showers. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
This Is Considered The ‘Most Dangerous’ Road In Oklahoma

The "most dangerous" stretch of road in the entire state of Oklahoma is one that a shocking amount of Lawtonians drive at least once each year. No, it's not Lee Boulevard or our beloved and often rowdy "Rogerbahn," it's the highway that delivers music lovers to the Rocklahoma Music Festival each year.
1 person killed in Garvin County auto-pedestrian accident.

Maysville, Okla. (KFOR)- One person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Garvin County on Saturday night, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jamie Akerman was standing in the southbound lane of State Highway 74 when she was hit by a vehicle, said troopers. According to OHP, Akerman was pronounced dead at...
