Western Oklahoma Workshop held at Lawton Farmers Market

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mild and clear start to this Monday with some muggy conditions expected through much of the day. High temperatures will again be reflective of the middle of summer, though thankfully not as brutal as last week, only topping out at around 105°. With what moisture will be present across Texoma today, heat index values will reach between 107-110° as heat advisories are in place for eastern and southern counties. Continue to practice heat safety, drink lots of water, and take breaks when needed in order to beat the heat and the sun. Some clouds could build in across the area this afternoon, though sky coverage won’t be much more than partly cloudy. Low rain chances will be possible across portions of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas later today, with better potential in southeastern counties, though don’t expect much more than a couple brief and light showers. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO