Charlotte, NC

New renovations at Charlotte Douglas

WCNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelers at Charlotte Douglas will soon get to...

www.wcnc.com

WCNC

Mercaptan odorant unintentionally released in Charlotte, again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A natural gas odor has been unintentionally released in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. It comes less than two weeks after a natural gas odor was reported across Charlotte. Charlotte Fire confirmed Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released mercaptan on Tom Hunter Road Monday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, Charlotte does get more rain than Seattle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past few weeks, Charlotte has seen a fair share of summer storms. How does the Queen City compare to other cities when it comes to the amount of rainfall?. When you think of the rainiest city, what comes to mind? Many probably think of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Best Buy to unveil a digital-first store in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Best Buy will unveil its brand-new store concept that they are piloting only in Charlotte starting this week. According to a news release, Best Buy is testing out a small-format, digital-first store. This new 5,000 sq. ft. store, which will open on July 26 in Monroe,...
MONROE, NC
Lifestyle
WCNC

Kannapolis nonprofit making a difference one can at a time

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — In Cabarrus County, which sits northeast of Charlotte, North Carolina's city center, one in five children go hungry and an estimated 22% of its residents are food insecure. Sheryl Kluge looked at those stats and decided to take action. In 2019, she started a nonprofit organization...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

TikTok star donates LEGOs to Levine Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Levine's Children's Hospital patients had their Monday made just a little brighter. TikTok star Russell Cassevah delivered hundreds of LEGO sets to the hospital earlier on Monday. The donation is part of the creator's organization "LittleBricks Charity." The nonprofit has delivered LEGO sets to 22 children's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Charlotte Douglas
WCNC

Stevie Nicks to perform in Charlotte this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her 2022 tour, adding 12 dates to her run. The second leg of the tour starts Monday, Sept. 19 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will wrap up on Friday, Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS agrees to sell clear backpacks at massive loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson confirms that the school district has approved the clear backpack sale last Friday for $85,000. It's about a fifth of what the district spent to buy the bags, close to half a million dollars. A spokesperson for CMS told WCNC that the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WCNC

Police: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a person shot along Queen City Drive near Billy Graham Parkway just before 1:30 a.m. A victim was found at the scene...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte's FabFest attracts Beatles fans from here, there, and everywhere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All you need is love... and The Beatles. This was the reoccurring theme around FabFest, a tribute to the Fab Four held annually in Charlotte. Fans gathered from across the universe at Central Piedmont Community College's Parr Center and the Knight Theater on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the music made famous by those four lads from Liverpool.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Queen City Music scene is hot!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The music scene in charlotte continues to get hotter and hotter. Here to tell us more about what coming up in the QC is music blogger Monica Murphy Bacon. Here is a list of what is going on in the QC. Doobie Brothers on tour and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 injured after shooting at south Charlotte club, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Body found after Lake Norman drowning

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Emergency workers have recovered a person that drowned in Lake Norman. On Sunday, the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said they were searching for a drowning victim in the area of the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman. Several agencies were at the scene attempting to locate the...
CORNELIUS, NC

Community Policy