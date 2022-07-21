New renovations at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A natural gas odor has been unintentionally released in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. It comes less than two weeks after a natural gas odor was reported across Charlotte. Charlotte Fire confirmed Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released mercaptan on Tom Hunter Road Monday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past few weeks, Charlotte has seen a fair share of summer storms. How does the Queen City compare to other cities when it comes to the amount of rainfall?. When you think of the rainiest city, what comes to mind? Many probably think of...
MONROE, N.C. — Best Buy will unveil its brand-new store concept that they are piloting only in Charlotte starting this week. According to a news release, Best Buy is testing out a small-format, digital-first store. This new 5,000 sq. ft. store, which will open on July 26 in Monroe,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Charles Gardiner is one of the 20 finalists ( 7 of them from the Charlotte area) to make the cut and cook in the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale on Aug 8 in Raleigh NC. The dish Charles prepared for the judges at the...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — In Cabarrus County, which sits northeast of Charlotte, North Carolina's city center, one in five children go hungry and an estimated 22% of its residents are food insecure. Sheryl Kluge looked at those stats and decided to take action. In 2019, she started a nonprofit organization...
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A beloved Huntersville restaurant that unexpectedly closed in January will reopen under a new name next week. Café 100 was a community staple for a decade. Customers are so excited about its reopening, that several stopped by to see if they could grab a table...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company responsible for a natural gas odor that was reported across Charlotte on July 14 violated Mecklenburg County's 'objectionable odor rule,' the county confirmed Monday. In a statement, Legacy Environmental Services said it was "informed of a Notice of Objectionable Odor from Mecklenburg County Air...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Levine's Children's Hospital patients had their Monday made just a little brighter. TikTok star Russell Cassevah delivered hundreds of LEGO sets to the hospital earlier on Monday. The donation is part of the creator's organization "LittleBricks Charity." The nonprofit has delivered LEGO sets to 22 children's...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her 2022 tour, adding 12 dates to her run. The second leg of the tour starts Monday, Sept. 19 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will wrap up on Friday, Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A study conducted by QuoteWizard, a subsidiary of LendingTree, shows more than 50 people have drowned in North Carolina pools in the last three years and nearly half of them were children. As summer heatwaves continue, QuoteWizard looked at pool fatality data going back to 2018....
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson confirms that the school district has approved the clear backpack sale last Friday for $85,000. It's about a fifth of what the district spent to buy the bags, close to half a million dollars. A spokesperson for CMS told WCNC that the...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control reported this month it is critically overcrowded. Staff sent out a plea last week for community members to adopt, foster, or even take an animal on a 'staycation' to alleviate packed kennels and crates. One claim spreading online is about how...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School supply drives are in full swing as students prepare to head back to class next month. This year, families are expecting to pay more as a result of higher prices and inflation. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 84% of families are expecting to see higher prices when back-to-school and back-to-college shopping this year.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Black Pride 2022 is wrapping up this weekend, with Saturday's Pride Expo Extravaganza turning out to be one of the week's biggest events. This year's theme is #BlackAF. Quin Williams, Community Outreach Director of Charlotte Black Pride, said it's all about uplifting each other. For...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a person shot along Queen City Drive near Billy Graham Parkway just before 1:30 a.m. A victim was found at the scene...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All you need is love... and The Beatles. This was the reoccurring theme around FabFest, a tribute to the Fab Four held annually in Charlotte. Fans gathered from across the universe at Central Piedmont Community College's Parr Center and the Knight Theater on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the music made famous by those four lads from Liverpool.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The music scene in charlotte continues to get hotter and hotter. Here to tell us more about what coming up in the QC is music blogger Monica Murphy Bacon. Here is a list of what is going on in the QC. Doobie Brothers on tour and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Emergency workers have recovered a person that drowned in Lake Norman. On Sunday, the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said they were searching for a drowning victim in the area of the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman. Several agencies were at the scene attempting to locate the...
