Clayton County Schools issues mask mandate for staff, visitors

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous coverage about Clayton County Schools detailing their new safety plan. Students in Clayton County head back to school on August 3, and this year they're asked to bring clear bookbags only as a new safety precaution. Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools made the announcement on Thursday that all staff and visitors will have to wear a mask. That new rule started on Monday. The mandate is not for students. They still have an option to wear a mask when school starts. [DOWNLOAD:...
McDONOUGH — School start times and meal prices are changing for the Henry County Schools 2022-23 academic year. District officials announced during a recent meeting of the Henry County Board of Education that school hours would be adjusted for two levels of schools — elementary and middle school — starting in the coming school year. The slight adjustments include moving both the starting and ending times up for the elementary level, and moving the starting and ending times back for middle school.
ATLANTA — With rising inflation, school supplies are just one of the many rising costs facing families of school children this year. Now through August 9, 11Alive is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive to benefit Mary M. Bethune Elementary and McNair Middle School in Fulton County. From pencils &...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — The school mask requirement is back in Clayton County, a clear backpack policy will take effect this fall, and both mandates are drawing mixed reaction. Marlon Brown, a firefighter, is happy Clayton County Public Schools is once again requiring masks...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alpharetta police want residents to proceed with caution after receiving numerous calls regarding a bear roaming through the city. The bear, officials said was struck by a vehicle and fled into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
ATLANTA — Parents are looking for ways to save money and many are missing the tax free holidays that were once a back-to-school tradition in Georgia. In Kennesaw, at the School Box store, shelves are filled with items like crayons, books, and markers. However, parents like Tonya Morgan can't find everything.
The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and Cobb/Douglas Public Health presented the "Health Hero" award to the City of Douglasville at their recent Douglas County Small Business Awards Luncheon. The Health Hero Award celebrates an organization's effort to improve and support community health and healthcare infrastructure. The city was recognized for their commitment to foster a healthy workforce culture through programs like the Employee Wellness Center, B Fit with D Fit Wellness Program, and many other plans and events that are coordinated by the Employee Wellness Committee.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An ordinance discussed by Atlanta leaders aims to hold businesses with a history of violence accountable. Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Waites said the nuisance ordinance targets “bad actors.”. “These are businesses that have been habitual and repeat violators of city ordinances,” said Waites. “We’re talking...
ATLANTA — As highly contagious COVID-19 variants spread, more families are being impacted. But what if you already had COVID? Can you count on some natural protection?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer talked to doctors about what we know now about COVID variants and reinfections. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta families prepare for the new school year, district leaders are ironing out what coronavirus protocols will look like in the classroom. Many school districts said they will keep up with heightened hygiene and cleaning regimens. However, face covering protocols vary by school district. This...
It’s time to dig out those masks and hand sanitizers; COVID-19 cases are on the rise, local health officials say. “We continue to see a rise in COVID numbers locally and across the state of Georgia,” said Dr. Robert Miller, chief medical officer at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. “While...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified Monday from investigating alleged 2020 election interference by state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican who is also running for Georgia lieutenant governor. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Willis’ hosting of a fundraiser for Jones’ eventual Democratic...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Animal Services Shelter said Friday it will remain temporarily closed for several weeks due to a case of "Strep Zoo." The animal shelter said it will be closed to outside visitors after the shelter's veterinarian confirmed a case of "Strep Zoo." "Shelter staff had...
NORCROSS — A production company will be filming in downtown Norcross this week, impacting access to some roads and parking lots at several times. Motorists will need to plan alternative routes around the closures. Generally speaking, traffic coming from Lawrenceville Street will turn left onto Jones Street and then...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two inmates have died in two separate incidents while in custody at the DeKalb County jail within the last week. Vernon Dennis Head, 48, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday. On-site medics and DeKalb County EMS were unable to revive him.
The DeKalb County School District is hosting a back to school event this Saturday. The “Back to School Rally” will take place on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston, according to a press release. The event is meant to welcome new and returning families to the district.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Sunday July 24 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This...
Comments / 0