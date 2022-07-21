Clayton County Schools issues mask mandate for staff, visitors

The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and Cobb/Douglas Public Health presented the "Health Hero" award to the City of Douglasville at their recent Douglas County Small Business Awards Luncheon. The Health Hero Award celebrates an organization's effort to improve and support community health and healthcare infrastructure. The city was recognized for their commitment to foster a healthy workforce culture through programs like the Employee Wellness Center, B Fit with D Fit Wellness Program, and many other plans and events that are coordinated by the Employee Wellness Committee.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO