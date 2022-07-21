ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County Schools issues mask mandate for staff, visitors

WXIA 11 Alive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will take effect on Monday, July...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Start times, meal prices change for new school year in Henry County

McDONOUGH — School start times and meal prices are changing for the Henry County Schools 2022-23 academic year. District officials announced during a recent meeting of the Henry County Board of Education that school hours would be adjusted for two levels of schools — elementary and middle school — starting in the coming school year. The slight adjustments include moving both the starting and ending times up for the elementary level, and moving the starting and ending times back for middle school.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

11Alive hosting back-to-school supply drive to benefit local schools

ATLANTA — With rising inflation, school supplies are just one of the many rising costs facing families of school children this year. Now through August 9, 11Alive is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive to benefit Mary M. Bethune Elementary and McNair Middle School in Fulton County. From pencils &...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Clayton County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Education
Clayton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Health
Clayton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
douglasvillega.gov

Douglasville Recognized by Douglas County Chamber and Cobb/Douglas Public Health

The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and Cobb/Douglas Public Health presented the "Health Hero" award to the City of Douglasville at their recent Douglas County Small Business Awards Luncheon. The Health Hero Award celebrates an organization's effort to improve and support community health and healthcare infrastructure. The city was recognized for their commitment to foster a healthy workforce culture through programs like the Employee Wellness Center, B Fit with D Fit Wellness Program, and many other plans and events that are coordinated by the Employee Wellness Committee.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Proposed ordinance targets businesses with more than 2 violent crimes in 2 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An ordinance discussed by Atlanta leaders aims to hold businesses with a history of violence accountable. Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Waites said the nuisance ordinance targets “bad actors.”. “These are businesses that have been habitual and repeat violators of city ordinances,” said Waites. “We’re talking...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Newnan Times-Herald

Local COVID cases on the rise

It’s time to dig out those masks and hand sanitizers; COVID-19 cases are on the rise, local health officials say. “We continue to see a rise in COVID numbers locally and across the state of Georgia,” said Dr. Robert Miller, chief medical officer at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. “While...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged election interference by Burt Jones

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified Monday from investigating alleged 2020 election interference by state Sen. Burt Jones, the Republican who is also running for Georgia lieutenant governor. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said Willis’ hosting of a fundraiser for Jones’ eventual Democratic...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 DeKalb County jail deaths reported within the last week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two inmates have died in two separate incidents while in custody at the DeKalb County jail within the last week. Vernon Dennis Head, 48, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday. On-site medics and DeKalb County EMS were unable to revive him.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb to hold a back to school event

The DeKalb County School District is hosting a back to school event this Saturday. The “Back to School Rally” will take place on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston, according to a press release. The event is meant to welcome new and returning families to the district.
cobbcountycourier.com

NWS issues hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and the region Sunday July 24

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Sunday July 24 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy