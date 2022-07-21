Fountain Police search for teen suspects in aggravated robbery

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, Fountain police were dispatched to the 900 block of Legend Oak Drive for an aggravated robbery that included gunshots.

Before officers arrived, the Fountain Police Department said the suspects fled the area in a dark grey Honda that may have rear-end damage.

Fountain Police Department

When officers arrived at the scene, the FPD says officers found three adult victims and multiple shell casings. One victim had a non-life-threatening wound from the shooting.

According to police, surveillance videos showed that three suspects had handguns.

Two juvenile, male suspects were located quickly and a handgun was recovered. The FPD said the two juvenile suspects, one of which is a two-time convicted violent felon, were arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility. They face the following charges: Attempted 2 nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Possession Weapon by Previous Offender, Possession of Handgun by Juvenile, and Theft.

Police are still searching for the two other suspects. They're described as masked males between the ages of 15 and 19. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and black pants. The other was wearing a grey and black two-toned hooded sweatshirt, white hood, black pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Levi Kleeb with the Fountain Police Department at (719) 382-4255. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or click here. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

