ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Fountain Police search for teen suspects in aggravated robbery

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jDFi_0goAOLt800

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, Fountain police were dispatched to the 900 block of Legend Oak Drive for an aggravated robbery that included gunshots.

Before officers arrived, the Fountain Police Department said the suspects fled the area in a dark grey Honda that may have rear-end damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CsAo_0goAOLt800
Fountain Police Department

When officers arrived at the scene, the FPD says officers found three adult victims and multiple shell casings. One victim had a non-life-threatening wound from the shooting.

According to police, surveillance videos showed that three suspects had handguns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMsYV_0goAOLt800

Two juvenile, male suspects were located quickly and a handgun was recovered. The FPD said the two juvenile suspects, one of which is a two-time convicted violent felon, were arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility. They face the following charges: Attempted 2 nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Possession Weapon by Previous Offender, Possession of Handgun by Juvenile, and Theft.

Police are still searching for the two other suspects. They're described as masked males between the ages of 15 and 19. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and black pants. The other was wearing a grey and black two-toned hooded sweatshirt, white hood, black pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Levi Kleeb with the Fountain Police Department at (719) 382-4255. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or click here. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The post Fountain Police search for teen suspects in aggravated robbery appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Wanted fugitive arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to take a wanted fugitive into custody on Sunday. Police located 34-year-old Samuel Jaramillo in the 2600 block of Alma Avenue at about 12:16 p.m. The neighborhood is just southwest of Lake Minnequa on the southwest side of the city. Jaramillo was taken into custody on several charges including felony vehicular eluding and reckless driving. Officers also found a stolen handgun and “defaced” handgun in the vehicle Jaramillo was in. When police refer to a handgun as “defaced,” it typically means the serial number was scratched off.
KXRM

Help identify suspects of Pueblo West Apartment burglary

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs help identifying two suspects involved in a burglary that occurred in May 2022. Two men burglarized Pueblo West Apartments located on South McCulloch Blvd. If you recognize the suspects, contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 and reference Pueblo West […]
KXRM

Crime Stoppers want your help stopping the fentanyl crisis

EL PASO COUNTY — Fentanyl overdoses and exposures have plagued El Paso County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, one in four street drugs are laced with fentanyl. Officers with the Colorado State Patrol seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl on a highway on June 20 of this year. CSP said it was enough powder to killed more […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

1 person hospitalized following possible hit-and-run crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday. Police had very few details available last time 11 News checked in. First responders received a call just after 11:30 a.m. for what was originally believed to be a single-vehicle crash near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. The area is just west of I-25. Officers at the scene updated 11 News stating they believe it may have been a hit-and-run crash. Last time this article was updated, the suspect vehicle was only identified as a white SUV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

3 bondsmen facing burglary and kidnapping charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say three bondsmen are facing charges for kidnapping and burglary Friday. The police department says they were contacted by an employee of a bail bond company asking for assistance in locating a wanted person. A sergeant and officers responded to the area...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Aggravated Robbery#Violent Crime#Legend Oak Drive#Fpd
KXRM

Intoxicated service member arrested for accidental shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested an active duty member of the U.S. Army who accidentally shot a person while handling a weapon in an intoxicated state early morning. Shortly before 2:30 a.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting. Callers reported that a person...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for assault suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a suspect who assaulted a man Tuesday night. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at approximately 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police were called to Wilson Avenue near West 4th Street, where a man was found with several blunt injuries.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

July 22 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Oleta Witte, 28, is a White female, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Witte has five warrants. Four of those warrants are for Burglary which includes the following charges: Burglary x5, Theft x3, and Criminal Mischief x4. Witte’s fifth warrant is for Larceny.
KKTV

Body found inside UCCS dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was found inside a UCCS dorm room over the weekend. A spokesperson for the University of Colorado Colorado Springs tells 11 News police discovered the body Saturday evening while responding to a welfare check at the dorms. The deceased has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been released.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

The story of Colorado Springs’ first Black police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee. 116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 person in critical condition from multi-car crash on South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in critical condition from a multi-car crash on South Academy late last night. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they were called to this crash around 11 p.m. Saturday. Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to remove a person that was trapped in their car. The person involved was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013 plans to appeal his case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than one year after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2013, a Pueblo man plans to appeal his case. On March 8, 2021, Donthe Lucas was convicted of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling. According to police, Schelling went missing in 2013 when she was supposed The post Pueblo man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2013 plans to appeal his case appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six. Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after...
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found dead in dorm room at UCCS Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found dead in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to the university. UCCS said officials are working to notify the next of kin. There is no threat to the community at this time, UCCS police said. The post Man found dead in dorm room at UCCS Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo PD looking for bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a bank robbery suspect. The robbery occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21. PPD responded to the US Bank on Bonforte Boulevard on a robbery. Police said a woman walked into the bank and handed a clerk […]
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy