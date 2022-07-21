Silver Dollar City employee died of “blunt force head trauma injuries”

BRANSON, Mo. – The U.S. Department of Labor released details on the death of an employee at Silver Dollar City.

The Department said in a statement that the employee was taken to the hospital on July 20 with head injuries. Those head injuries, according to the report, were “allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster.”

The employee died of blunt force head trauma injuries on July 21.

Silver Dollar City said in a news release sent Thursday that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017.

The employee’s identity has not been released.

The U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate to determine how the employee was hurt, and if any safety regulations were violated. OSHA has six months to complete the investigation.

