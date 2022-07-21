ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Silver Dollar City employee died of “blunt force head trauma injuries”

By Connor Wilson, Carrie Winchel
 4 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. – The U.S. Department of Labor released details on the death of an employee at Silver Dollar City.

The Department said in a statement that the employee was taken to the hospital on July 20 with head injuries. Those head injuries, according to the report, were “allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster.”

The employee died of blunt force head trauma injuries on July 21.

Silver Dollar City said in a news release sent Thursday that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017.

The employee’s identity has not been released.

The U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will investigate to determine how the employee was hurt, and if any safety regulations were violated. OSHA has six months to complete the investigation.

KTLO

Couple who hid fugitive appear in court

A Mountain Home husband and wife pled guilty to hiding a fugitive and were put on 12 months probation during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court July 11. Seventy-two-year-old Charles Gale and his wife, 65-year-old Stephanie Rae Gale, were arrested in late November last year when a search warrant was served at property along Mercedes Loop in Norfork.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

4 area boil orders lifted, 3 remain in effect

Four area boil orders were recently lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health, and three others remain in effect. The West Stone County Water Association’s boil order in Stone and Searcy counties is no longer in effect. Boil orders for Mountain View Waterworks, the Richwoods Water Association and Pleasant Grove were also lifted Friday.
STONE COUNTY, AR
