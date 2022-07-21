ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Pour one out: UNC coach Mack Brown, Duke coach Mike Elko pay homage to end of ACC divisions

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's episode of "The OG" on 99.9 The Fan, North...

www.wralsportsfan.com

FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Jarin Stevenson analyzes recruitment

The UNC basketball recruiting target and five-star forward has attracted a plethora of suitors, which could lead to a battle against rival programs. Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina has yet to have a graduating class, but the home of the Hawks already has a five-star recruit: Jarin Stevenson. The 6-foot-8 forward is rated the No. 14 overall recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 1 recruit in the state of North Carolina.
PITTSBORO, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Leaders emerging for Eagles as camp approaches

For the returning players from Eastern Alamance High School’s varsity football team, the lingering memories of last November’s heartbreaking NCHSAA 3A fourth round state playoff loss to Jacksonville carries with them in each workout on the field, and each repetition on the weights they’ve been lifting since the winter.
ALAMANCE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Polls open Tuesday morning for dozens of local elections in N.C.

Voters in a dozen counties across North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to pick new city and town leaders, and cast ballots in a handful of runoff elections. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in counties with elections Tuesday. The biggest races this week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Raleigh’s historic Rialto Theatre could be in its final days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bill Peebles has operated Raleigh’s historic Rialto Theatre for more than three decades. In a statement, Peebles said he has begun the search for a person or group that will take over the theatre in the future. “It is time to retire. I am...
RALEIGH, NC
mendofever.com

Local Songwriter Pens Song for the Fort Bragg Name Change Movement

The following is a press release issued by ChangeOurNameFortBragg.com:. Local songwriter Holly Tannen has just written the first ever song about Fort Bragg namesake Braxton Bragg and it’s a doozy. Set to the tune of “Cotton Eyed Joe” verses include:. He fought for the Confederate Flag. Lost...
FORT BRAGG, CA
FOX8 News

NC city ranks as #1 richest city in America in 2022

CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina city is reportedly among the wealthiest in the entire nation. Cary came in first place just above Centennial, Colorado, and Frisco, Texas, according to HomeSnacks, which is a website that combines and analyzes data from multiple sources to document the best and worst places to live in the United States.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Former Wake County sheriff’s candidate to protest DA race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Last December Wake County district attorney Lorrin Freeman filed to run for a third term but neglected to sign the form. A state board of elections employee notarized the document without that signature. It wasn’t until April that the North Carolina State Board of Elections...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church Continues Super Sunday Nights Music Series

ANGIER – Throughout the summer months Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, just east of Angier, has been hosting their Super Sunday Nights Music Series. Services are being held each Sunday evening at 6:00pm. The Series began the first Sunday in June and will conclude with an exciting evening of musical worship featuring internationally known male vocalist, Ivan Parker on Sunday, September 11.
ANGIER, NC

