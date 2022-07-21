Pour one out: UNC coach Mack Brown, Duke coach Mike Elko pay homage to end of ACC divisions

The UNC basketball recruiting target and five-star forward has attracted a plethora of suitors, which could lead to a battle against rival programs. Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina has yet to have a graduating class, but the home of the Hawks already has a five-star recruit: Jarin Stevenson. The 6-foot-8 forward is rated the No. 14 overall recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 1 recruit in the state of North Carolina.
All Star Park is a place where kids have played basketball for generations as trains rolled by just across Front Street on the edge of downtown Clayton. On Saturday, it was renamed in honor of one local all star in particular. Donald “Clyde” Sinclair played for the Clayton High School...
For the returning players from Eastern Alamance High School’s varsity football team, the lingering memories of last November’s heartbreaking NCHSAA 3A fourth round state playoff loss to Jacksonville carries with them in each workout on the field, and each repetition on the weights they’ve been lifting since the winter.
Last week, it was reported that an entire North Carolina police force quit in protest of the town’s newly hired “progressively responsible” town manager—who happens to be a Black woman. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson wrote in a Facebook post last Wednesday that he “put in...
Voters in a dozen counties across North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to pick new city and town leaders, and cast ballots in a handful of runoff elections. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in counties with elections Tuesday. The biggest races this week...
Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday’s $660 million Mega Millions jackpot is the 3rd largest in the game’s history. One after another millionaire hopefuls lined up at Eagles Express in Knightdale. It’s one of the top retail locations for lottery sales in the state, according to the NC Education Lottery.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bill Peebles has operated Raleigh’s historic Rialto Theatre for more than three decades. In a statement, Peebles said he has begun the search for a person or group that will take over the theatre in the future. “It is time to retire. I am...
The following is a press release issued by ChangeOurNameFortBragg.com:. Local songwriter Holly Tannen has just written the first ever song about Fort Bragg namesake Braxton Bragg and it’s a doozy. Set to the tune of “Cotton Eyed Joe” verses include:. He fought for the Confederate Flag. Lost...
New community, Magnolia Park, by Mattamy Homes brings amenity-rich single-family and townhome living to Wake County. RALEIGH, N.C., July 25, 2022 /CNW/ – Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Magnolia Park in Garner, North Carolina. Planned resort-style amenities...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans and Top of the Hill Restaurant were among businesses that failed during a Chapel Hill underage alcohol sting over the weekend, police said. The most recent operation took place Saturday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. focusing on restaurants, bars and businesses that...
Restaurant Ratings: Jerry's Grill, Chili's Bar and Grill, Nil's Cafe Mediterranean Cuisine. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Jerry's Grill in Raleigh, Chili's Bar and Grill in Raleigh and Nil's Cafe Mediterranean Cuisine in Fuquay-Varina. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard Strong.
The mayor said the town council will meet again next week to consider the resignations of the police chief, the town’s four officers and two clerks who are quitting in a conflict with the new town manager.
CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina city is reportedly among the wealthiest in the entire nation. Cary came in first place just above Centennial, Colorado, and Frisco, Texas, according to HomeSnacks, which is a website that combines and analyzes data from multiple sources to document the best and worst places to live in the United States.
Two weeks ago Sunday, Matt Simpson was hit by a car while riding his bike with his family in Durham. He died a few days later from his injuries, and police are searching for the suspected hit-and-run driver. About 100 bicyclists gathered at Westover Park Sunday for a Ride of...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger on a GoTriangle bus was slashed by another passenger while the bus was running a route Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported just before 6:40 p.m. along the 200 block of South Wilmington Street, according to Raleigh police. A man on...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Last December Wake County district attorney Lorrin Freeman filed to run for a third term but neglected to sign the form. A state board of elections employee notarized the document without that signature. It wasn’t until April that the North Carolina State Board of Elections...
ANGIER – Throughout the summer months Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, just east of Angier, has been hosting their Super Sunday Nights Music Series. Services are being held each Sunday evening at 6:00pm. The Series began the first Sunday in June and will conclude with an exciting evening of musical worship featuring internationally known male vocalist, Ivan Parker on Sunday, September 11.
Comments / 0