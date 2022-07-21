Farmers struggling with extreme heat and little rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Making homes warmer, safer and drier in Humphreys County, that’s the goal of the Appalachia Service Project. Julie Thompson, Director of New Build and Disaster Recovery, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event that will provide homes for flood victims.

