ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lobos set to embark on third season under Danny Gonzales

By Bethany Miller
KOAT 7
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Day one of Mountain West media days kicked off on Wednesday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada. The head coaches of each Mountain West football program were on hand to talk to the media ahead of the upcoming season. KOAT 7 Sports sat down with Lobo...

www.koat.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Little League All-Stars headed to SW Regional Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Little League will have a representative in this year’s Junior League Softball Southwest Regional Championship. The Santa Fe Little All-Stars beat Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday to punch their ticket to the semifinal game, and then they beat Texas West to punch their ticket to Monday’s Championship.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Former Ram student-athlete now DE for Atlanta Empire

As it turns out, Rio Rancho High School can now claim its second professional football player: Merica Valdez, a member of the Class of 2015. Chris Williams was the first, a three-sport standout at RRHS who went on to have an outstanding career on the field at New Mexico State University before playing briefly in the NFL, followed by an all-star career in the Canadian Football League.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Construction to begin in UNM area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People traveling along Central may notice construction work in the UNM area starting Monday. The university says it is replacing infrastructure and adding new UNM signage to the Central and Girard area. The project was funded with $400,000 from the state legislature in 20202, and UNM is contributing more than $29,000 toward the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Mariachi Plata de WNMU placed 2nd at the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Western New Mexico University Music Program Coordinator, Bryant Chaffino, he is also the Director of Mariachi Plata de Western New Mexico University. Mariachi Plata placed second in the overall category at the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque’s regional conference for mariachi and folklorico performers on July 15th on their 5th year competition. The student ensemble played a medley of their Mariachi Plata de WNMU theme, “El Gavilancillo” and “El Gavilan” and closed with the famous Juan Gabriel song “Te Dedico Esta Canción.” The entire Showcase Competition is available on Facebook-Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque; and on www.wnmu.edu.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New Mexico State
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
KRQE News 13

Couple traveling through Albuquerque lose everything they own

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple making a cross-country move from Missouri to California will move into their new home without any of their stuff. Emily Butcher and Jesse Lamb are moving to Bakersfield because Lamb has been accepted into medical school. On Thursday, they rented a room in Albuquerque at the Ramada Plaza on Menaul near […]
New Mexico In-Depth

EVERY DOOR IS THE RIGHT DOOR

Once a prosperous salesman in the construction industry, he’d lost his job and health insurance. Gone were the dream house he’d designed in Albuquerque’s foothills and many of the motorcycles he’d owned. The last one, a Kawasaki W650 with a peashooter exhaust, sat in his garage in disrepair.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

OVERHAUL Richard Flint, Steam Locomotive 2926, Nancy Hollander

OVERHAUL: A HISTORY OF ALBUQUERQUE’S LOCOMOTIVE REPAIR SHOP. Historian Richard Flint shares how Albuquerque’s, expansive, now abandoned locomotive repair shops were once a driving force in the city’s economy and crucial in developing a middle class. STEAM LOCOMOTIVE 2926. Built in 1944, the 2926 locomotive ran a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque to close Coronado Park next month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque announced it will be closing Coronado Park next month. Drug trafficking and usage played a role in the closing of the park, as well as overall damage to the park's systems. The city also cited legal rulings on encampments and COVID-19 as reasons for relaxing "some park regulations."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Kendrick
Person
Danny Gonzales
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman celebrates 60th birthday by running marathon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is hanging up her running shoes after completing her last marathon Saturday morning. In celebration of her 60th birthday, she ran more than 26 miles. Ann Hager is proof that age is just a number. A few weeks ago, she was preparing...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: SWAT activation in Albuquerque west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is reporting a SWAT situation in the area of 8900 Thor Rd. Officials say someone with several charges is barricaded inside a house and refuses to come out. No other information is known at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

Grant County (Stacker.com) As the newest and more transmissible variant of Omicron surges across the state, Grant County has has risen as the county with the highest number of infections. According to a report by Stacker, the county had 511 new cases per 100k in the past week (138 new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
ladailypost.com

Anthony Fiorillo Named Executive Director Of New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science In Albuquerque

Newly appointed NMMNHS Executive Director Dr. Anthony R. Fiorillo. Courtesy/DCA. New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) has announce that Anthony R. Fiorillo, Ph. D. has been appointed executive director of New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS), a division of New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs. Dr. Fiorillo’s tenure begins Sept. 19.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada uses least amount of water from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Striking new images show just how much the drought has affected Lake Mead, spokesperson from Southern Nevada Water Authority breaks down which states use the most and the least. This week, NASA released new satellite photos of water loss at Lake Mead from July 2000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque chefs compete for best mac and cheese

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a cheese lover’s dream. The Mac and Cheese Festival was back at the Veteran’s Memorial on Saturday. People enjoyed live music, craft beer, and of course, mac and cheese. Nearly a dozen competitors gave more than 1,110 guests a taste of their food, all of them vying for first place. This year’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

University lacks support for student parents

The University of New Mexico sold its Student Family Housing apartment complex to Central New Mexico Community College in September 2021 for $1.5 million, leaving limited resources available for student parents at UNM. 26% of students enrolled in universities and colleges across New Mexico are student parents, with 44% being single mothers, according to Emily Wildau, a Research and Policy Analyst for NM Voices for Children.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rrobserver.com

More than 5,500 pack Events Center to hear James Taylor

Like the state of New Mexico, legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor has seen fire and rain. And, as expected by more than 5,500 seated in the Rio Rancho Events Center Sunday evening, that was his encore song — “Fire and Rain” — released in August 1970 after more than two hours of songs.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal Rail Runner crash, Suspected burglar killed, More storms, Unknown box returned, Lavender festival

Monday’s Top Stories Jason Momoa involved in collision with motorcyclist Average gas price falls to $4.54 per gallon Couple traveling through Albuquerque lose everything they own Santa Fe Little League All-Stars headed to SW Regional Championship Construction to begin in UNM area Albuquerque woman celebrates 60th birthday by running marathon Taiwan holds drills amid Pelosi […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque residents may have more internet options soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you live in the city of Albuquerque, you may soon have a better, cheaper option for your internet service. “This is really big news for the City of Albuquerque. This means that every resident in business within the city will have access to affordable high-quality internet,” says Catherine Nicolaou, Broadband Program Manager. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy