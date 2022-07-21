ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pueblo Chieftain

Things to do in Pueblo July 23-30: Pinball tourney, live music and comedy, football documentary

By The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpGjq_0goAJfWb00

Saturday, July 23

City Beat Modern Quilters Silver Auction fundraiser

Senior Resource Development Agency Building, 230 N. Union Ave., 9:30 a.m. | There will be two separate bidding times for silent auction items. Quilts will be on display and auction items will range from household items such as tea towels, potholders, place mats and table runners, to decorative items like wall hangings, gift baskets, quilting tools and services.

A pay and take table also will have baked goods and more. Cash and checks are accepted.

The parking lot is accessed from Alan Hamel Avenue between Grand and Union. Participants should use the south entrance doors.

Over the Edge 2022 fundraiser

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children rappelling event, Thatcher Building, 503 N. Main St. (all day) | Volunteers will rappel the nine-story building to raise funds for the Pueblo advocates group. Each participant collects pledges to complete the rappel. Find out more at overtheedgepueblo.com.

One-year anniversary Pin-Golf Tournament

Bite Me Cake Co./Flip a Coin Arcade Bar, 223 S. Union Ave., 3-11:45 p.m. | Celebrate the arcade’s first anniversary with an all ages and skill levels nine-hole pinball golf tournament. The top six players will advance to the finals.

The event will feature drink specials and prizes. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent.

Cost is $10 entry fee plus cost of games. For information, go to fb.me/e/2MbKLbgqQ.

Latin King of Comedy Paul Rodriguez

Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place. Doors open at 6 p.m. with show at 7 p.m. | Rodriguez is ranked as one of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Standups of All Time." He will be joined by Jimmy Abeyta and Dennis Gaxiola. Tickets range from $30 to $45.

Saturday, July 30

Two Rivers, a story about high school football rivalries in Pueblo, Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place. Show times at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.| The one-hour documentary delves into the oldest high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi, the Bell Game between Pueblo's Centennial and Central high schools as well as the Cannon Game between South and East high schools. Cost is $6.50 per person.

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to Do" in the subject line, to zhillstrom@gannett.com. The calendar is updated online as we receive new events and is published in the paper on Fridays.

Comments / 1

Related
KKTV

Pikes Peak Pride back in full swing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is coming together to celebrate equality with Pikes Peak Pride. The theme this year is “Flaunt Your Pride.”. “This is used to express yourself and more often,” said Kelley Herrera. “I see people here in all sorts of shapes, colors and sexualities, and I’ve never felt more welcomed. I feel more at peace with myself.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Royal Gorge Association of Realtors announces Landscape of the Week winner

The Royal Gorge Association of Realtors has chosen a Landscape of the Week. Congratulations to John and Terry Evergreen of 806 S. Fourth St. They have created a colorful outdoor space in front of their house, with all kinds of flowering plants in containers, garden beds and hanging baskets. If you walk or drive by, you’ll see lots of marigolds, in honor of Terry’s Mom; marigolds were her favorite. There are also morning glories, dianthus, daylilies, yarrow, petunias and so much more.
CANON CITY, CO
Whiskey Riff

Longhorn Breaks Free, Causes Panic In Downtown Colorado Springs

Back in August of 2019, a longhorn brought a little taste of Pamplona, Spain to downtown Colorado Springs. “Running of the bulls” when you’re not expecting it ends up looking pretty similar to the European tradition (also seen in France and Portugal), except this time the cow runs into an office building, piercing screams from moms permeate the air, and a couple cowboys have to come save the day before anyone gets injured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinball Games#Live Music#Comedy Central#Pueblo#Fb Me E 2mbklbgqq
pugetsound.media

Sydnee Scofield Leaves KRDO 13 Colorado Springs; Next Gig TBA

Sydnee Scofield Tweets: Friday is my last day at KRDO. It’s truly such a special place to work, and I’m so fortunate to be given so many opportunities to grow here. Leaving is incredibly bittersweet, but something very exciting is on the horizon. I’ll share more when I can! ✨ *Sydnee Scofield is a Senior Reporter and the Weekend Anchor, she joined KRDO in February of 2021. She came to Colorado Springs from Spokane …
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Take a look: new Centennial, East high schools in D60

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Pueblo School District 60 leaders and board members toured the new Centennial and East High Schools, slated to open in 2023. According to a Facebook post by D60, the construction is now 65% complete. With the familiar red and gold colors already in place at Centennial and East, the two-story, expansive buildings are quickly taking the shape of state-of-the-art educational facilities that scholars, staff, and the community can expect in a little more than a year from now.
PUEBLO, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

USAFA breaking ground on new visitor center, hotel complex Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - USAFA is breaking ground on their new visitor center and hotel complex. The ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled Monday, July 25, at 9 a.m. for the new Air Force Academy Visitor Center and True North Commons Development outside the Academy’s north gate. The development is planned on 57 acres of Air Force property and includes a publicly-accessible commercial hotel, conference center, office space, retail and restaurant space.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman won $3 million thanks to a non-winning scratch ticket!. According to the Colorado Lottery, Teanna went to the lotto headquarters in Pueblo to collect a batch of scratch tickets on Wednesday. While turning in her tickets, she won big through the “second chance drawing” of a non-winning scratch ticket.
KRDO News Channel 13

UCCS mourns the loss of a 19-year-old student who died in a dorm over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs has released more information on the student who died on campus over the weekend. According to the university, 19-year-old Dawson Wilcox was found dead in a dorm room Saturday night. Wilcox was a philosophy and political science double major in the College of Letters, The post UCCS mourns the loss of a 19-year-old student who died in a dorm over the weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in UCCS dorm room

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs told FOX21 News a man was found dead in a dorm room on Saturday night. UCCS officials are working to notify the man’s family. There is no threat to the community, UCCS said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek July 20, 2022 Edition

06-30-2022 Jeffrey Warren Conley, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released for 7-6-290 Dog running at large. 06-30-2022 Kamarcus Deontae Wells, 23 years old of Colorado Springs, was arrested and. transported to the Teller County Jail on a warrant out of El Paso County. 07-02-2022 Patrick Lloyd...
KKTV

Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six. Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after...
Margaret Jackson

Cortland buys Colorado Springs apartment complex

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) Atlanta-based Cortland acquired The Ridge at Rockrimmon, a 126-unit apartment complex in Colorado Springs. Built in 1997, The Ridge at Rockrimmon offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 5965 Nora Point on the west side of Interstate 25. In the last 20 years, only three multifamily properties have been built in the submarket, which consists primarily of single-family homes and protected open space.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Wanted fugitive arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to take a wanted fugitive into custody on Sunday. Police located 34-year-old Samuel Jaramillo in the 2600 block of Alma Avenue at about 12:16 p.m. The neighborhood is just southwest of Lake Minnequa on the southwest side of the city. Jaramillo was taken into custody on several charges including felony vehicular eluding and reckless driving. Officers also found a stolen handgun and “defaced” handgun in the vehicle Jaramillo was in. When police refer to a handgun as “defaced,” it typically means the serial number was scratched off.
coloradonewsline.com

Group of Colorado Republican primary losers solicits funds to demand a recount

With time running out to request a recount of the Colorado primary election, Republican candidates who lost held a fundraising event in Colorado Springs Sunday evening. The event, “Colorado Recount Fundraiser,” included multiple losing candidates. During the event, speakers directed attendees and livestream viewers to visit the website...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Help identify suspects of Pueblo West Apartment burglary

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs help identifying two suspects involved in a burglary that occurred in May 2022. Two men burglarized Pueblo West Apartments located on South McCulloch Blvd. If you recognize the suspects, contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 and reference Pueblo West […]
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy