Things to do in Pueblo July 23-30: Pinball tourney, live music and comedy, football documentary

Saturday, July 23

City Beat Modern Quilters Silver Auction fundraiser

Senior Resource Development Agency Building, 230 N. Union Ave., 9:30 a.m. | There will be two separate bidding times for silent auction items. Quilts will be on display and auction items will range from household items such as tea towels, potholders, place mats and table runners, to decorative items like wall hangings, gift baskets, quilting tools and services.

A pay and take table also will have baked goods and more. Cash and checks are accepted.

The parking lot is accessed from Alan Hamel Avenue between Grand and Union. Participants should use the south entrance doors.

Over the Edge 2022 fundraiser

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children rappelling event, Thatcher Building, 503 N. Main St. (all day) | Volunteers will rappel the nine-story building to raise funds for the Pueblo advocates group. Each participant collects pledges to complete the rappel. Find out more at overtheedgepueblo.com.

One-year anniversary Pin-Golf Tournament

Bite Me Cake Co./Flip a Coin Arcade Bar, 223 S. Union Ave., 3-11:45 p.m. | Celebrate the arcade’s first anniversary with an all ages and skill levels nine-hole pinball golf tournament. The top six players will advance to the finals.

The event will feature drink specials and prizes. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent.

Cost is $10 entry fee plus cost of games. For information, go to fb.me/e/2MbKLbgqQ.

Latin King of Comedy Paul Rodriguez

Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place. Doors open at 6 p.m. with show at 7 p.m. | Rodriguez is ranked as one of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Standups of All Time." He will be joined by Jimmy Abeyta and Dennis Gaxiola. Tickets range from $30 to $45.

Saturday, July 30

Two Rivers, a story about high school football rivalries in Pueblo, Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place. Show times at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.| The one-hour documentary delves into the oldest high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi, the Bell Game between Pueblo's Centennial and Central high schools as well as the Cannon Game between South and East high schools. Cost is $6.50 per person.

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to Do" in the subject line, to zhillstrom@gannett.com. The calendar is updated online as we receive new events and is published in the paper on Fridays.