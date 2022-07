People living in San Miguel and Mora counties face severe flooding from monsoon rain on burn scars. Margaret Sanchez has lived in Holman, New Mexico, for 18 years. "When you see that water rushing and coming out. That's the scariest part. You know the burn scar can't hold any water, so everything's going to come down, but we didn't think it was going to be that bad," Sanchez said.

HOLMAN, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO