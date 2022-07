Breaking Bad may be leaving the Netflix US streaming catalog in 2025. According to reports, the streaming service’s license with Sony Television for the AMC title is set to expire on February 10, 2025, and if the two parties do not reach an agreement to extend the license, fans will have to look elsewhere for the Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul-led series. All five seasons of Vince Gilligan’s celebrated show is currently available on Netflix, along with the Netflix-exclusive sequel film El Camino and the prequel series Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk.

