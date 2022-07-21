Body found near shopping center in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This afternoon two were stabbed at an office building near West 7th Street and South Boulder Avenue. The two stabbed were transported to a hospital but Tulsa police say they will be okay.
Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are searching for a 13-year-old and 19-year-old who disappeared early Monday morning. Officers say Elijah Doakes and his older stepbrother Jeremiah Hall left home at the Bandon Trail Apartments around 4:20 a.m. with Elijah's father's car keys and his pistol. Detectives tracked them...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. On July 15 around 5:15 a.m., officers headed to East 11th Street and South Wheeling Avenue for a burglary in progress call. The suspect was seen trying to break into two...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Bobby Howard. Howard is a white man who has white hair, blue eyes, is six feet tall, and weighs 185 pounds. He is possibly wearing a ball cap and yellow shirt. He drives a maroon 2015 Ford...
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle crash involving a road rage incident in Stringtown Sunday morning. Police said Jacob Hartman, 34, of Muskogee, drove a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 69, about 4.9 miles north of Stringtown, when he got into a road rage incident with another motorist around 11:30 a.m.
TULSA, Okla. — Drivers, residents, and businesses in south Tulsa are eagerly awaiting the planned partial reopening of a section of Yale that has been closed for months. The City of Tulsa announced South Yale between East 81st and East 91st will partially re-open on Wednesday. The re-opening will be one lane in each direction until the project is finished in October 2023.
On Saturday, July 23, Skiatook Police responded to a desperate call from parents about a missing 2-year-old child. Parents were concerned he had been kidnapped but police quickly found him in a nearby yard and quietly returned him to his own home. The police said the child was unharmed and no charges will be filed against the parents because they made the right decision to call in the police to search for the child quickly.
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire at Andolini’s Pizzeria on Cherry Street caused the restaurant to close its doors briefly on Saturday. Tulsa fire responded to the pizzeria around 11 a.m. after an oven fire was reported. Staff at Andolini’s were able to extinguish the fire but called...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street experienced a minor oven fire yesterday morning. Owner Mike Bausch announced via the Andolini's page in a Facebook post that they will be able to reopen at noon today, July 24. Bausch say the only reason they are able to...
TULSA, Okla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on the southbound US-75 ramp at 66th St N, about 1 mile north of Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Loretta Willis, age 68 of Tulsa, was driving a Hyundai Genesis with one passenger, 69-year-old Glenn Willis of Tulsa.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 18, officers arrested Hilary Wagar after being caught burglarizing a dispensary near East 46th Street and South Sheridan Road. She was arrested and booked for burglary and additional charges. On July 22, a business near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive called...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — About 1 a.m. this morning officers patrolling near downtown Tulsa noticed several people loitering in and around their cars. They were standing near the Jazz Hall of Fame parking lot. Officers went to the individuals and noticed two open cases of beer in the back...
JENKS, Okla. — Beginning on Monday, July 25th, several road projects will begin around Jenks, the city announced. * Monday, July 25 - “A” Street (between 4th & 7th Street):. A contractor will be restriping the road and will close various lanes during the painting process. There...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Odus Flatt Junior, a 63-year-old man of Muskogee, drowned on July 22. The drowning occurred at a private home in Muskogee County. Flatt was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Muskogee by a medical personnel. There was no flotation device in use. What happened is currently...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When the developers of the new Brut hotel decided to give the building a facelift they took it quite literally, hoisting massive prefabricated sections with a crane up on top of the building for what will be a restaurant. "The restaurant is called Soma which...
Tulsa police arrested a woman after she was caught burglarizing a dispensary near 6500 E 46th Street. Hilary Wagar, was seen in security videos hiding marijuana behind the building along with another man, so police added possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Later, a business near 8200 E. 46th...
Comments / 4