AHL CALGARY ANNOUNCE 2022-23 SCHEDULE

VEGAS (July 25, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 25, plans for an official return of the team's Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip. The 2022 VGK Road Trip is presented by NV Donor Network and will visit South Lake Tahoe, California; Boise, Idaho; Missoula, Montana; and Salt Lake City, Utah. All four locations are within the Golden Knights' authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet. Two of the four stops, Boise and Salt Lake City, are cities where the Golden Knights are scheduled to play preseason contests in October. The VGK Road Trip made its initial journey before the team's inaugural season in 2017, with additional trips following in 2018 and 2019.

