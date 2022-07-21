ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

AHL CALGARY ANNOUNCE 2022-23 SCHEDULE

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team will open the season on Oct. 16 when they host Coachella Valley at the Scotiabank Saddledome. AHL Calgary, the proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Flames, have announced today their 72-game regular season schedule for 2022-23. The club will return to the Pacific Division and will...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Red Wings add key pieces to go along with new coaching staff

Sign Copp, Perron, Chiarot, trade for Husso in effort to accelerate rebuild under Lalonde. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts on Oct. 7. Today, the Detroit Red Wings:. 2021-22 season: 32-40-10,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

'IT GIVES YOU A BOOST'

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL

Bjugstad Ready to take Next Step Alongside Familiar Faces in Arizona

Forward feels fully healthy, excited to reunite with Boyd, Keller, & Schmaltz. At the end of last season the Minnesota Wild were seeking home-ice advantage for the first round of the NHL playoffs, had won five straight games, and were hosting the Arizona Coyotes with just three games remaining on their schedule.
GLENDALE, AZ
Person
Nikita Zadorov
NHL

Matheson: A tour to remember

MONTREAL -- Visiting the Canadiens' locker room and touring the facilities was everything Mike Matheson hoped it would be and more. The 28-year-old Pointe-Claire native beamed with pride as he explored his new digs at the Bell Centre for the first time since being acquired from the Penguins on July 16.
NHL
NHL

Lapierre to bring NHL experience into training camp with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Hendrix Lapierre will enter training camp with the Washington Capitals again this September as one of the candidates to fill in at second-line center while Nicklas Backstrom recovers from a left hip injury. But the odds will be stacked even higher against Lapierre than they were last...
NHL
NHL

Color of Hockey: Jade Iginla wins gold with Hall of Fame father watching

Jarome's daughter overcomes injury to play for Canada at Under-18 Women's World Championship. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Jade Iginla, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, who won a gold medal with Canada at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.
NHL
NHL

Todd signs one-year, two-way contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed restricted free agent Nathan Todd to a one-year, two-way contract. Todd, 26, played 49 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season, posting 10 goals and 13 assists (23 points). In 18 games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, Todd contributed four goals and seven assists...
NHL
#American Hockey League#The Pacific Division#The Seattle Kraken#Abbotsford#Colorado Avalanche#Golden Knights#Anaheim Ducks#Winnipeg Jets
NHL

Sturm enjoys day with Stanley Cup in Germany

Forward brings cup to Augsburg hockey arena, town hall. Nico Sturm gave the Stanley Cup a tour of his hometown of Augsburg, Germany on Saturday. The former Colorado Avalanche forward brought the Cup to Augsburg Town Hall, where he met with Mayor Eva Weber. "I'm still in awe of myself...
NHL

Kraken Sign Cup Winner

Seattle adds to blue line with defenseman Michal Kempny, one-year contract at $750,000. Czechia-born defender was key player for Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup. The Kraken defensemen corps now features six veteran players and three Stanley Cup winners with Sunday's announcement of former Washington Capitals D-man Michal Kempny signing a one-year, one-way contract with average annual value (AAV) of $750,000. He joins former teammate and fellow free agent signee Justin Schultz as one of Seattle's half-dozen veteran defenders and shares Cup-winning status with Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn and once-and-future teammate Schultz.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

VGK Announce Return of the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip

VEGAS (July 25, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 25, plans for an official return of the team's Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip. The 2022 VGK Road Trip is presented by NV Donor Network and will visit South Lake Tahoe, California; Boise, Idaho; Missoula, Montana; and Salt Lake City, Utah. All four locations are within the Golden Knights' authorized television distribution territory through their local rightsholder partnership with AT&T SportsNet. Two of the four stops, Boise and Salt Lake City, are cities where the Golden Knights are scheduled to play preseason contests in October. The VGK Road Trip made its initial journey before the team's inaugural season in 2017, with additional trips following in 2018 and 2019.
BOISE, ID
NHL

Tuomaala Learning from Adversity

The 2021-22 season did not go the way Samu Tuomaala envisioned it. Heading into the campaign, the Flyers' 2021 second-round pick 46th overall, hoped to play in the American Hockey League for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Oulu, Finland, native showed flashes of promise in training camp with the Flyers...
NHL
NHL

Former Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki Inspires Prospects at Dev Camp

NASHVILLE, TN - This isn't hockey, this is perspective. And whether you're an NHL first-round draft pick, development camp invitee, development coach, an NHL coach or part of an NHL team's staff, listening to former Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki speak reminds everyone in attendance that the game and life sometimes mean different paths altogether.
NHL

'Maestro' Returns to PNW

It's easy to look at Friday's trade between the Kraken and Columbus and see Ron Francis did what he said he would do - use Seattle's bevy of draft picks (aka draft capital) to acquire NHL talent. It's easy to look at the stat line of Oliver Bjorkstrand and realize he's a skilled offensive player.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

BLOG: Skinner put in the work to achieve NHL dreams

EDMONTON, AB - Stuart Skinner has spent the last several years learning how to become a full-time NHL netminder -- next season, he will be one. "Rome wasn't built in a day, it takes a lot of time," Skinner said. "When I was 18 and I got drafted, I was on top of the world. then it kind of hits you that the real work begins."
NHL
NHL

Jiricek not fazed by pressure that awaits him with Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- David Jiricek was taught how to be fearless at a young age, something the defenseman believes has helped him on his journey to the NHL. "I like to be under pressure, I think I do better," Jiricek said at Blue Jackets development camp on July 11. "Growing up, I had very good coaches and they said to me, 'Don't be afraid.' So, there's a reason why I played very well under pressure.
NHL

Geekie gets one-year contract with Kraken, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward will make $1.4 million, had 22 points last season. Morgan Geekie agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. The forward, who turned 24 on July 20, was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 11. He had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 73 games last season.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Ducks Sign Lundestrom to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season. Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), has collected 22-22=44 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career games with the Ducks since his debut in 2018-19. The 6-0, 193-pound forward scored 16-13=29 points with 14 PIM in 80 games in 2021-22, establishing career highs in points, goals, assists, shorthanded goals (4) and appearances. He tied the franchise record for single-season shorthanded goals (also Corey Perry in 2010-11), while ranking tied for third among NHL leaders in the category.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Campbell meets young player, keeps fan's goalie card for good luck

Oilers goalie met 6-year-old fan at meet-and-greet in St. Catharines, Ontario. Jack Campbell has a new good luck charm. Campbell met 6-year-old Levi Little at a shopping mall in St. Catharines, Ontario on Saturday, and will remember the young fan on every game day moving forward. Levi is a goalie...
NHL
NHL

Pysyk out for start of season with Red Wings after surgery

30-year-old defenseman had procedure to repair torn Achilles tendon. Mark Pysyk will be out for the start of this season for the Detroit Red Wings after he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 months to recover. He signed a one-year,...
DETROIT, MI

