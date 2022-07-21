ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

String quartet brings music to Mississippi prison

By Jaylan Wright
 4 days ago
Members of the String Quartet of the First Baptist Church of Jackson recently performed 30 arrangements of music for 68 inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional…

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A small group of inmates received a private concert from the String Quartet from First Baptist Church of Jackson at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF).

The quartet performed 30 arrangements of music for 68 inmates in the prison chapel. The program included the classical works of Beethoven, Bach and Mozart. The group also performed traditional gospel hymns and pop culture music.

Dr. Beth Masters, director of the Women’s Prison Seminary, organized the program for inmates choosing to attend and have the opportunity to hear music they may not normally have access.

“I wanted to uplift them and give them some classical inspiration with a little bit of the free world,” Masters said.

Members of the String Quartet of the First Baptist Church of Jackson recently performed 30 arrangements of music for 68 inmates at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl. The musicians included, from left in first photo, Noelani Perry, first violinist; Zakary Joyner, second violinist; Rebecca Franklin, viola; and Sarah Beth Mullen, cello. (Courtesy: MDOC)

The performance’s program ran the spectrum from hymns including “Rock of Ages” and “Amazing Grace” to classical “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” with “Air in G Major” and “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” to the movies with “Jurassic Park” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with “The Lion King” to musicals “The Sound of Music” featuring “Edelweiss.”

