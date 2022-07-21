ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football's Antoine Sampah and Phillip Webb leave program due to medical concerns

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago
LSU football linebackers Antoine Sampah and Phillip Webb have left the program due to medical reasons, according to an LSU spokesperson.

Sampah and Webb were former top 100 recruits in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports Composite. Both were left off a recent update of LSU's roster online.

Webb recorded a tackle and played in three games over two seasons for LSU. Sampah played in six games, but only two last season against McNeese State and Central Michigan.

WHAT KELLY SAID AT SEC MEDIA DAYS:Everything LSU football coach Brian Kelly said at SEC Media Days 2022

KELLY ON LOUISIANA ACCENT:LSU football coach Brian Kelly talks his 'Louisiana accent', his favorite Louisiana dish so far

KAYSHON BOUTTE TO WEAR NO. 7:LSU football wide receiver Kayshon Boutte awarded No. 7 jersey

At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Webb was the No. 57 player in the nation and a four-star recruit out of Lanier in Buford, Georgia. At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Samah attended Woodbridge in Woodbridge, Virginia and was the No. 97 player in the nation and a four-star recruit.

LSU added four linebackers on scholarship this offseason, signing five-star recruit Harold Perkins and four-star recruit DeMario Tolan while also adding Virginia's West Weeks and South Carolina's Kolbe Fields from the transfer portal.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

