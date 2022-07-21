ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Hawke, 24, looks just like mom Uma Thurman on As If magazine cover

By Evan Real
 4 days ago

Like mother, like daughter.

Maya Hawke is the spitting image of her A-list mom, Uma Thurman, on the cover of As If magazine, as seen in Page Six Style’s exclusive first look at the latest issue.

Modeling ensembles that range from sexy to sophisticated, the 24-year-old “Stranger Things” actress bears a striking resemblance to Thurman, 52, as her own stunning features, bright blue eyes and dark blond bob command attention.

Although Maya certainly inherited Thurman’s great genes, the Hollywood scion — whose dad is leading man Ethan Hawke — told As If that the “Pulp Fiction” star also bequeathed her an appreciation for the great outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCzZU_0goAG09S00
Maya Hawke channels her famous mother, Uma Thurman, on the cover of As If magazine.

“My mom really introduced me to nature. My mom is an extraordinary gardener. All of the nature references you hear on the record come from her and her relationship to upstate New York,” said the singer-songwriter, whose sophomore LP, “Moss,” drops in September.

“My mom has a kind of kind of mystical sensibility when it comes to nature and that continues to be an incredibly grounding force in my life. I mean, she made me a nature girl,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvfD6_0goAG09S00
Maya, who inherited Thurman’s looks, told the publication that her mom also passed down her love of nature.

“This one time when I was a little kid on the school bus, some girls asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up and I told them I wanted to be a farmer! I even collected those dead preserved insects that come in a glass box!”

Meanwhile, Maya said that her famous father is responsible for her passion for music.

“He’s a wonderful musician and lover of music. You know, my parents’ divorce was really interesting and difficult in a lot of ways, but one wonderful thing that came out of it is that we don’t take one another for granted,” she said, reflecting on the movie stars’ split in the mid-aughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WiLt_0goAG09S00
Maya told As If that she is in awe of Thurman’s “mystical sensibility.”

“Every weekend is a special weekend because there’s a high value placed on time spent together. You no longer have a feeling of infinite time; you quickly realize it’s borrowed time,” she said.

“So, when I was with my dad, we’d spend a lot of time together playing guitar, singing songs, writing poetry and would paint late into the night. He was figuring out how to fully engage with a child. I was the kid who wasn’t interested in sports so he had to engage with me in creative ways. This is where my relationship to communicating with art was built, art is a communication tool.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtyL7_0goAG09S00
The 24-year-old “Stranger Things” star’s dad is Hollywood heavyweight Ethan Hawke.

Maya’s As If feature was a creative collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Grimanesa Amorós and editor-in-chief Tatijana Shoan, who also served as photographer.

To achieve the dark yet ethereal feel for Maya’s shoot, Amorós harnessed light into LED tubing structures and organic forms that she controlled through a computer system, allowing her to choreograph light in various colors and hues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcKIF_0goAG09S00
Maya's As If feature was a creative collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Grimanesa Amorós and editor-in-chief Tatijana Shoan, who also served as photographer.  Tatijana Shoan for As If Magazin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yy5lq_0goAG09S00
Maya's As If feature was a creative collaboration with interdisciplinary artist Grimanesa Amorós and editor-in-chief Tatijana Shoan, who also served as photographer.  Tatijana Shoan for As If Magazin

Additionally, Amorós created sculptures by enveloping Maya in custom-built tubing structures as Shoan snapped away.

“I researched Grimanesa before our shoot and a big theme of my record is inner light in terms of the video landscape I want to build, the visuals for my record, and the music itself,” Maya told As If.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rt5T4_0goAG09S00
The shoot was inspired by Maya's forthcoming record, "Moss." Tatijana Shoan for As If Magazin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJjn8_0goAG09S00
The shoot was inspired by Maya's forthcoming record, "Moss." Tatijana Shoan for As If Magazin

“Interestingly, I wasn’t conscious about the theme until I finished it. I have lines about swallowing the moon and glowing in the dark — I’m trying to express the importance of the light inside of you,” she elaborated.

“So, when I saw the art that was planned for the shoot, I knew I had to do this because it felt interconnected.”

