The Prep Central Newsletter for July 21, 2022

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
With the high school sports season just around the corner, the Prep Central Newsletter is taking a look at the top student athletes returning in the Greater Savannah area. This week the best volleyball and softball players are featured in this week's edition of the Newsletter.

We also have a feature on Benedictine alum Justin Thomas and how he is bouncing back from the disappointment of being bypassed in the MB Draft to start his college career at UGA.

We also have a story on New Hampstead quarterback Pauley Seeley committing to play at Wofford College and UGA senior linebacker Nolan Smith giving back to the Savannah community with a free football clinic at Daffin Park.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

