The nonprofit Honored2Help is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for Brooklyn Park students. This year, it’s hoping to collect more than 2,000 backpacks. “We want to increase and try to get to 3,000 if we can. The more we get, the more we can serve the community,” said Honored2Help’s Scooter Draughn.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO