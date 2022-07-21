Geneva Woman Arrested After Wednesday Night Burglary
A Geneva woman has been arrested in connection to a burglary in the city Wednesday night. The Police Department reports officers responded to a...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Geneva woman has been arrested in connection to a burglary in the city Wednesday night. The Police Department reports officers responded to a...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 4