Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Claimed To Be Upset With Barcelona And Unwilling To Accept Any Proposals

According to reports, Manchester United signing target Midfielder Frenkie De Jong would be upset with the Cules about the statements made in public about him.

The Old Trafford side is not yet willing to give up on the signing of the Midfielder especially Erik Ten Hag who has instructed Manchester United to keep waiting for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bgKN_0goADClY00
IMAGO / NurPhoto

The most affected at the moment are the Red Devils fanbase as they had the expectation that the number 21 could have arrived at the Theatre of Dreams by this time.

Instead, Erik Ten Hag now counts with two amazing new signings that unfortunately could not make it to the pre-season tour, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

The players are about to do their medicals in order to join the first team in the following days and hopefully, they will be fit for the start of the Premier League.

According to recent reports from Barcelona Journalist Victor Navarro via Twitter: Frenkie De Jong is very upset because of everything that was said publicly.

It was claimed that the Dutch Midfielder will not be open to any proposals from Barcelona, for instance, regarding a pay cut from his current salary.

If the 25-year-old stays the most probable scenario will be a pay cut but if it does not happen De Jong will be charging Barcelona even more than Robert Lewandowski.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

