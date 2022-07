Many of residents and commercial buildings are without power in the Germantown area. According to the statewide power outage map, 4,180 people in Montgomery County are without power, with most presumed to be in the Germantown area. The “Estimated Restoration Time” is 11pm, but the time provided is always the most conservative for the outages that are grouped at this zoom level.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO