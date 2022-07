CINCINNATI — With limited space in her extended stay hotel room, Brittany Clark has had to get creative to make a home for her family. The two-foot gap between the bed and the dresser is her toddlers’ playroom, the sink and hot plate on the counter serve as her kitchen, and she’s even learned how to bake garlic bread in the microwave. Most of her time, though, is spent at her makeshift desk, emailing, calling,and filling out any application she can find to try and find a more permanent place for her family to live.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO