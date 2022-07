A 20-year veteran of the New Jersey Legislature, Assemblyman Ron Dancer (R-12) has died at the age of 73. Mr. Dancer first served in elected office on the Plumsted Township committee, and became mayor in 1990. He continued to be selected for one-year terms until 2011 when he retired from the committee, served on the Ocean County Board of Social Services since 1997 (as Chair), the Ocean County Natural Lands and Farmland Preservation Advisory Committee since 1998 and the Ocean County Senior Services Advisory Council since 2002.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO