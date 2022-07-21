ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After Cops Refuse to Press Charges, a Road Rage Victim Gets Justice

By Lucas Manfield
WWEEK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car chase on Southeast 162nd Avenue in Gresham two summers ago has led to a recent misdemeanor charge—no thanks to the cops. Prosecutors filed charges in May against Rex Cuniff Jr. for throwing a cup of tobacco juice into another car during a confrontation at a stop light. It was...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 89

in Oregon
4d ago

She called the police for help with messages of hate towards them on her car upon arrival. She should be charged with menacing and assault on officer.

Reply(13)
99
Bald Eagle
4d ago

If it had been a pro-trump message and the car had been targeted, then nothing would have happened… Portland is a sad place to live…

Reply(12)
83
Washington veteran
3d ago

So she is anti-police until she needs them to arrest someone that offended her. I'm not condoning his actions but if brodcast inflammatory remarks expect people to become inflamed.

Reply
18
