Dracut, MA

Michael Vangpa (33) of Dracut Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery

By Tom Duggan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – A Dracut man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston in connection with the armed robbery of three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury on Dec. 24, 2020. Michael Vangpa, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with commerce by robbery and one count...

