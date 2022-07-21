Michael Vangpa (33) of Dracut Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery

At about 8:36 PM on Saturday July 23, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two teens on firearm-related charges during an investigation in the area of 337 Harvard Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a group of teens gathered near the rear alley of the building directly underneath a clearly posted No Loitering sign. When the officers approached to speak to the group, they observed the outline of a handgun inside the shorts pocket of one of the individuals, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Fall River. Officers performed a pat frisk of the suspect, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun. As the officers were placing the suspect in custody, they observed that another teenager on scene, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Taunton, appeared to be concealing an unknown object on the left side of his waistband. The male was seated on the hood of a parked car with his left leg drawn close to his chest and his left arm pinned against his side. The officers also observed that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt despite the recent heat wave in Boston. When the officers went to perform a pat frisk, they immediately recovered a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD-45 ACP handgun from the left side of the suspect's waistband. The second suspect was then placed in custody without incident. The remaining parties on scene were identified and released forthwith.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO