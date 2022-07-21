ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Has The Exclusive Scoop On How To Turn Your Wardrobe Into The 'Coastal Grandmother' Aesthetic — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
 4 days ago
@lex_nicoleta/Instagram

What is the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic everyone is raving about, and how do I style it?

OK! has been keeping up with the fashion trend since it first broke the internet back in April, but we have been eager to know how the influencer who coined the term styles it herself.

TikTok creator Lex Nicoleta spoke with OK! to provide exclusive details behind her viral coastal grandmother videos. The #coastalgrandmother now has over 159 million views on TikTok, and let's face it, the trend is the most chic and stylish one yet.

"If you’re trying to channel coastal grandmother style, I always say to follow the three C’s: classic, comfortable and chic," shared the 26-year-old.

"This style is traditional and classic by nature so rather than picking trendy pieces, opt for something more timeless. Because coastal grandmothers are busy tending to their gardens or picking up pastries from their local french bakery, they need to dress comfortably. However, just because they’re comfortable doesn’t mean they’re not chic," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thnqs_0goA9BzC00
@lex_nicoleta/Instagram

Timeless fashion has become increasingly more popular in modern day fashion, as people are tired of shopping the hottest trends — only for them to fall out of style within just a couple of months.

"A coastal grandmother’s outfit is always detail oriented and that’s what pulls everything together. Think: structured sunglasses, a sweater over your shoulders, beautiful jewelry and fabulous shoes," the Nicoleta added.

The California native's advice goes for all realms of fashion, as having a standout style really closes in on small details that make the entire ensemble blend into perfection.

The style queen exclusively provided OK! with her five favorite products from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale , along with additional details on why she thinks these iconic items are key. Make sure to shop the TikToker's favorite looks fast, as the one-of-a-kind event comes to an end on Sunday, July 31.

Obsessed with the coastal grandmother aesthetic but don't know where to start? OK! shares Lex Nicoleta's exclusive picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

White Oversized Button-Up Shirt

"Every coastal grandmother needs a classic button-up in their wardrobe. Their versatility makes them easy to pair with linen pants, denim or even over your swimsuit by the pool."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqmxd_0goA9BzC00
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW

Open Edit's Relaxed Poplin Button Up Shirt retails for $49 at nordstrom.com .

Comfy Pajamas

"Sure, you could always wear your significant other’s t-shirt to bed, but a chic pair of pajamas elevates your bedtime experience. This lightweight and breathable set is perfect all year round."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qiUq_0goA9BzC00
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW

Nordstrom's Moonlight Eco Pajamas are on sale retailing for $49.90 (regularly $75) at nordstrom.com .

V-Neck Sweater

"A sweater like this will live in your wardrobe forever. In the summer, wear a dress and tie this over your shoulders. In the winter, pair with a tailored trouser."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyEkz_0goA9BzC00
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond's V-Neck Sweater is on sale retailing for $38.90 (regularly $59) at nordstrom.com .

Wide Leg Trousers

"Speaking of trousers, I can’t get enough of this pair. The shape is flattering on everybody and you will find yourself reaching for these way more than you’d think."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSmU3_0goA9BzC00
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW

Good American's Wide Leg Trousers are on sale retailing for $102.99 (regularly $155) at nordstrom.com .

Long Cardigan

"I love a longline cardigan because it’s equal parts cozy and chic. Its versatility will have you throwing it over your leggings for pilates or pairing with denim for a girl’s lunch."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6mH1_0goA9BzC00
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW

TopShop's Mixed Stitch Longline Cardigan is on sale retailing for $49.99 (regularly $68) at nordstrom.com .

Community Policy