Blue Bloods will be back in action this fall and we already know a when and where but a major character is returning? You bet your Reagan dinner scene this one is indeed. Joe Hill, whom we have seen before on the CBS police drama, will come on back. Will Hochman plays Hill and it’ll be cool to see this character be a part of the show. Well, yes, Hill has been on the show but there is a hope that he’ll be on more than one or two episodes.

TV SERIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO